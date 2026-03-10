Emmerdale shock as Moira Dingle sells Butler’s Farm to Kim Tate leaving huge questions for Cain and the Dingles

Emmerdale dropped a huge twist tonight when Moira Dingle agreed to sell Butler’s Farm to Kim Tate behind husband Cain’s back. It’s a move many fans thought would never happen.

After weeks of pressure from Joe Tate’s blackmail, Cain’s cancer diagnosis and Moira’s time behind bars, the farmer finally made the difficult decision to give in. But Cain had no idea what she had done. Instead, it was Joe who revealed the bombshell.

The shock development leaves plenty of questions hanging in the air about what happens next for Cain, the farm and the rest of the Dingle family.

Kim got her hands on Butler’s (Credit: ITV)

Moira sold the farm in Emmerdale tonight

Kim had already made it clear she was unhappy with Joe continuing to target the Dingles after she told him to leave them alone. Joe insisted he was the victim after Cain attacked him, but Kim was not interested in hearing it.

Attempting to boost his own ego, Joe ordered Lydia to open the Champagne. Instead she told him exactly what she thought of that idea, leaving Kim laughing at the awkward moment.

Kim kept quiet about where she was going next and secretly headed to visit Moira in prison.

Moira quickly made her intentions clear. “Let’s stop playing games and let the grown-ups sort this out instead,” she told Kim.

She then stunned Kim by offering to sell her share of the farm. Kim was surprised Moira was prepared to give up and asked why she had stopped fighting.

Moira initially stayed quiet, but Kim refused to accept the offer unless she was honest. That was when Moira revealed the truth about Cain’s cancer diagnosis.

Clearly emotional, Moira admitted how difficult the situation was and confessed she had not even told Cain about the deal. Kim showed a rare moment of sympathy, saying she respected the fact Moira was putting her family first.

The pair agreed the sale, with Kim also promising that Moira would always have access to Holly’s grave.

Back at Home Farm, Joe was in celebratory mood. But Kim soon wiped the smile from his face by telling him about Cain’s cancer diagnosis.

Joe quickly realised that was why Graham had chosen to back Cain instead of him. Despite that, he still wanted to celebrate, leaving a very sour taste for those around him.

So what happens to the farm now?

Moira backing down was something many viewers never expected. Now the big question is what happens next.

Robert wants to restore the Sugden name (Credit: ITV)

1. Who will take over the farm in Emmerdale?

Robert Sugden had already been promised the tenant farmer role by Joe after he sold his own share of the land to the Tates.

But the question now is whether Robert will actually accept the position.

There is also the possibility Kim could step in and overrule Joe, perhaps offering the tenancy back to Moira and Cain instead. Whether they would even agree to that is another matter entirely.

Cain did not want the Tates to win (Credit: ITV)

2. What will Cain say?

Cain made his feelings perfectly clear earlier in the episode. He insisted the farm would never be for sale and even told Aaron the Tates would take it over his dead body.

So how will he react when he learns Moira has already struck a deal?

Will he understand why she made the decision, given everything they are facing? Or will Cain explode and try to stop the sale from going through?

Next week he is looking for farmland, which raises even more questions about what he plans to do.

The Dingles are all there for Cain (Credit: ITV)

3. Where will they family go?

Butler’s Farm is not just a business for Cain and Moira. It is also their home.

If the sale goes through and they are forced to leave, the obvious question is where they would move to.

Wishing Well Cottage is already packed with Dingles, but somehow the family always manages to squeeze in a few more.

Another option could be The Woolpack if Chas offers them a place to stay. Cain behind the bar might be something viewers could get used to.

Joe blackmailed Robert (Credit: ITV)

4. Can Robert and Aaron get married now?

If Robert does end up taking the tenancy, it could put Aaron in a very difficult position with his family.

Would the Dingles accept his reasons for supporting Robert? Or could Aaron risk losing the people closest to him?

And when the truth eventually comes out that Robert not only gains control of Moira’s farm but also framed her in the first place, it is hard to imagine the fallout being anything other than explosive.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

