Coronation Street is not on at 8.30pm tonight, here’s why and what time the soap will air next

Coronation Street fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the ITV soap is back on screens tonight (Wednesday, June 10).

Recent weeks have seen the Weatherfield favourite repeatedly moved around the schedules as ITV makes room for football, rugby and other major broadcasts. With so many changes taking place, it can be tricky for viewers to keep track of when Corrie is actually on.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s Coronation Street schedule.

Corrie is on earlier tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street normally airs from 8.30pm until 9pm on ITV, Monday to Friday. However, there is a slight change to the schedule tonight because of live international football coverage featuring England and Costa Rica.

Coverage starts at 8pm ahead of the 9pm kick-off, meaning Corrie has moved to an earlier slot.

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street will air from 7.30pm until 8pm on Wednesday, June 10, following a half-hour instalment of Emmerdale.

For viewers who prefer to watch on demand, the episode will also be available from 7am on ITVX and YouTube.

Megan tricks Will (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

There’s more drama brewing in Weatherfield as Kit starts to question whether the right person has been charged with Theo’s murder. After witnessing a number of secretive exchanges, he finds his suspicions reignited. Meanwhile, Maria struggles to keep her concerns about Gary to herself, particularly as Kit makes it clear he’s keeping a close watch on him.

Elsewhere, Will comes face-to-face with Megan after being tricked into meeting her. Believing he has received a message from an old friend, he is left caught out by the unexpected encounter.

Over at the Platts’, there are happier scenes as the family gathers together to celebrate Lily’s latest achievement.

Soap power hour in 2026

Back in October 2024, Coronation Street began releasing new episodes daily from 7am, giving fans the chance to watch whenever it suited them.

The move proved popular with viewers. Figures from the first quarter of 2025 revealed that ITVX reached a ‘record-breaking’ one billion streams in a single quarter for the first time ever. Coronation Street and Emmerdale also amassed 124 million streams on the platform so far this year, while soap viewing increased by 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Further changes arrived in January 2026 following the huge Corriedale episode. Rather than airing three nights a week, Corrie switched to a weekday schedule, with half-hour episodes shown every Monday to Friday.

Under ITV’s soap power hour format, Emmerdale usually starts at 8pm before Coronation Street follows at 8.30pm. New episodes of both soaps also continue to arrive on ITVX each morning at 7am, giving fans even more ways to keep up with the latest drama.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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