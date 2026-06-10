Sweet Prince Harry and Archie moment shared by Meghan Markle

A sweet moment between Prince Harry and son Archie has been shared by Meghan Markle on Instagram.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, took to her personal Instagram account on Tuesday to share a collection of family photos.

She simply captioned the post: “Springing into summer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Meghan Markle shares sweet Prince Harry and Archie moment

The first photo in the Instagram post shows Meghan lying on the grass with a straw hat covering her face.

Another image shows the Duke of Sussex playing outside with a huge inflatable football with son Archie, seven.

Harry, wearing a sweet t-shirt that reads “girl dad”, smiles at his young son, who was facing away from the camera.

Adorable photo of Prince Harry and his son, Prince Archie.

Another photo shows the duchess wearing a denim jumpsuit while a fourth sees Meghan chopping up onion in the kitchen.

Also included in the Instagram post is a photo of Lilibet wearing a Beyoncé t-shirt. Other images show Meghan and Harry’s quieter life in California and the final pic in the post appears to show the couple cuddling on a bench.

Meghan and Harry have shared glimpses into their life in California (Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com)

Royal fans gushed over the playful photo of Harry and Archie.

One person said on X: “Adorable photo of Prince Harry and his son, Prince Archie.”

Another wrote: “Prince Archie and his papa Prince Harry are gearing up for #worldcup2026. The coolest father son duo.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “Prince Archie has Harry’s build, he’s gonna be so tall as well. Our Sporty Prince. Love that Harry still got his ‘Girl Dad’ t-shirt.”

Another gushed: “He still got his girl dad t-shirt.”

Could Meghan and Harry head to Britain this summer? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Are Harry and Meghan visiting the UK this summer?

Meghan’s post comes amid claims she, Harry and their two kids could visit the UK this summer.

The family live in Montecito, California. They moved there after Harry and Meghan stepped down from senior royal duties in 2020.

Relations between the Sussexes and the royal family reportedly remain strained due to Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interviews and his memoir Spare. The couple’s damning allegations about the royal family over the years since they quit duties have left relations damaged.

However, following Harry’s private meeting with his father King Charles last September, reports claim the Sussexes could reunite with the king in the coming months.

Reports suggest that the Duke of Sussex would like an invite from his father to spend some time at Balmoral, where the royal family usually spends the summer months.

‘Harry is pushing hard for a family stay at Balmoral’

An insider claimed to Closer: “Harry and Meghan are expected to spend over a month in Europe this summer, using their newly completed villa in Portugal as a base while travelling back and forth for engagements and private visits. The family are understood to be flying over shortly after Archie and Lilibet finish school in June.

Read more: Beautiful birthday photo of Princess Lilibet shared by Meghan Markle as fans gush

“Harry is pushing hard for a family stay at Balmoral this summer while he and Meghan are based in Europe, with hopes of arranging a private meeting with King Charles. He’s determined to make it happen. Harry genuinely believes Balmoral could be the place where things finally start healing.”

Do you want to see Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet back in the UK this summer? Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.