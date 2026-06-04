Beautiful birthday photo of Princess Lilibet shared by Meghan Markle as fans gush

Meghan Markle has released new birthday photos to mark her daughter Princess Lilibet turning five.

Lilibet turned five on June 4. In 2021, Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter Lilibet at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

Now, five years later and little Lilibet is growing up so fast. In the latest images, Princess Lilibet’s long red hair is on full display, leaving fans gushing.

Meghan and Harry have celebrated Princess Lilibet’s 5th birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle shares new family photo to mark Princess Lilibet’s birthday

The photo shows Prince Harry holding Lilibet as he smiles at her. Meghan is seen leaning into Harry’s shoulder while also looking lovingly at Lilibet.

The little girl is facing away from the camera as she wraps her arm around Harry’s neck.

Meanwhile, a second photo was included in the post. It showed Lilibet looking at a purple flower, with her face slightly covered.

You can see the photos here.

Meghan wrote: “Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili.”

Royal fans have shared their thoughts on the photos on X. Many have gushed over Lilibet’s long hair.

Lilibet’s red hair stuns fans

One person said: “Lilibet Diana with her darling parents looking absolutely happy. Princess Diana Spencer granddaughter. Look at that hair.”

Another wrote: “Omg these birthday photos of Lili are pure magic! Seeing her resting so peacefully in Harry’s arms is just too sweet.”

A third added: “Happy birthday to adorable Lilibet! Prince Harry’s mini-me ginger princess!”

Prince Harry previously spoke about Lilibet’s birth in his memoir, Spare.

The Duke of Sussex said he and Meghan were calmer during Lili’s birth compared to their son Prince Archie‘s birth in 2019, when they were still working royals.

Harry detailed Princess Lilibet’s calmer birth in his memoir Spare (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Inside Lilibet’s ‘calm’ birth

Harry wrote in Spare: “When the big day came, we were both surer, calmer – steadier. What bliss, we said, not having to worry about timing, protocols, journalists at the front gate.

“We drove calmly, sanely to the hospital, where our bodyguards once again fed us. This time they brought burgers and fries from In-N-Out. And fajitas from a local Mexican restaurant for Meg. We ate and ate and then did the Baby Mama dance around the hospital room. Nothing but joy and love in that room.”

Omg these birthday photos of Lili are pure magic.

Harry also detailed the moment he helped deliver Lilibet into the world. But, he did have some worries during the moment.

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He said: “I went and stood beside the doctor. We both crouched. As if about to pray. The doctor called out: The head is crowning. Crowning, I thought. Incredible.

“The skin was blue. I was worried the baby wasn’t getting enough air. Is she choking? I looked at Meg. One more push, my love! We’re so close.”

Sweetly, the duke revealed: “Gently, but firmly, as I’d seen in films, I pulled our precious daughter from that world into this.”

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