Prince Harry ‘adamant’ that Archie and Lilibet ‘need to see their grandfather’ King Charles

Reportedly, Prince Harry is hoping to reunite his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with King Charles III during a potential Balmoral visit this summer.

However, insiders claim tensions behind the scenes could make the reunion far from straightforward.

Prince Harry is set to make a UK return (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry hopes for Balmoral reunion with Archie and Lilibet

According to reports, Harry is eager to arrange a family stay at Balmoral while the Sussexes are spending time in Europe over the summer months.

An insider claimed to Closer that Harry believes the Scottish royal retreat could offer the perfect setting for reconciliation.

“Harry genuinely believes Balmoral could be the place where things finally start healing,” the source alleged.

The insider claimed Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to spend over a month in Europe, using their reported villa in Portugal as a base while travelling for engagements and private visits.

The source added: “Harry is pushing hard for a family stay at Balmoral this summer while he and Meghan are based in Europe, with hopes of arranging a private meeting with King Charles. He’s determined to make it happen.”

However, Meghan is reportedly still uneasy about spending time in Britain with the children.

“But Meghan still doesn’t feel fully comfortable in Britain,” the insider claimed. “The security concerns are very real to her, especially with the children involved.”

Reports suggest the issue is now causing strain between the couple as Harry continues trying to rebuild bridges with his family.

Prince Harry’s expected UK return

Harry is already expected to return to Britain later this year for a pre-Invictus Games event ahead of the tournament’s Birmingham launch next year.

There is also speculation he could attend Peter Phillips’s wedding to Harriet Sperling in June, although nothing has been confirmed.

If Harry does attend, it would reportedly mark the first time he and Prince William have been in the same room since 2024.

Prince William is said to not be eager for Harry to return (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William reportedly uneasy about reunion

According to the same report, Kate Middleton and William are allegedly uncomfortable about the prospect of Harry and Meghan becoming more involved with the royal family again.

“The royal family are feeling anxious about having the brothers in the same room again,” the insider claimed.

The source alleged William remains “furious” and fears there are still too many unresolved issues between the brothers.

“There’s a concern that once the door opens even slightly, it becomes harder to control,” they added.

Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and representatives for Harry and Meghan have been contacted for comment.

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