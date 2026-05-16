This Morning host Dermot O’Leary, who is starring on Dermot’s Taste of Ireland today (May 16), previously opened up about his sudden and unexpected departure from The X Factor.

Following the huge success with T4 and Big Brother’s Little Brother, Dermot replaced Kate Thornton as the host of The X Factor in 2007. He appeared on the show during some of its most iconic series, announcing the winners of Alexandra Burke, James Arthur and Little Mix.

However, after many years with the show, he was suddenly replaced by Caroline Flack and Olly Murs in 2015 after contract delays left him feeling he should walk away.

Dermot left X Factor in 2015 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dermot O’Leary on shock X Factor departure

When he heard his contract might not be renewed, Dermot quit before they could get rid of him.

Despite making the decision, Dermot admitted it left a big impact on him at the time.

In 2019, he told The Sun: “I woke up and thought: ‘Oh my god, what am I going to do?’ But then I thought: ‘Hang on a second… just do all the things you really want to do but haven’t had time to and see what happens. Let’s go out and see what else there is.’”

However, Dermot’s departure didn’t last long. Olly and Caroline only remained for one series, and Dermot was back in 2016.

During an interview on This Morning in 2017, Dermot admitted Simon had apologised continuously.

“Simon said sorry as much as Simon can ever say sorry,” he said.

Dermot added: “He said he made a mistake, but it was a good mistake, and I was sat there like, ‘How did he turn that around?'”

Dermot has admitted fatherhood has changed his approach to work (Credit: YouTube)

‘You’ve only got one life’

In 2020, Dermot became a first-time father to son Kasper, five.

Since starting a family with his wife Dee Koppang O’Leary, he admitted to turning down more work than ever.

“There’s a couple of jobs I’ve turned down since we’ve had Kasper that I would love to have done, but I’m not going to go away for the amount of time. Not unless he was with me. You’ve only got one life,” he told the Mirror in 2025.

Read more: Inside Dermot O’Leary’s ‘pant-gate scandal’ as viewers ‘can’t stop staring’

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