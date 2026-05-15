‘God forbid’: Strictly fans fearful as former contestant La Voix hints at presenting role

Strictly fans believe former contestant La Voix has hinted they could be one of the presenters replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, leaving them divided.

The former Drag Race star was paired with pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec last series and reached the iconic Blackpool Week. However, due to an injury, La Voix was forced to pull out of the show.

Halfway through the series, Tess and Claudia announced they would be leaving the show. That said, confirmation on their replacements have yet to be revealed.

Earlier this week, Zoe Ball confirmed she tried out for the role and was unsuccessful. The news arrived after Emma Willis was reportedly a favourite.

As fans continue to wait to see who will be filling in Tess and Claudia’s shoes, fans are convinced La Voix has been dropping obvious hints…

La Voix has hinted they might host Strictly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

La Voix teases Strictly hosting role

In a post shared to X yesterday (May 14), a Strictly fan shared a number of La Voix’s social media posts recently.

In one photo, they posted a photo of themselves out of drag posing outside the BBC studios. La Voix also appeared on ITV’s Lorraine for an interview and re-posted a fan on Instagram suggesting they should be the new host.

Elsewhere, they wore a black t-shirt with Tess written across the front in white, tagging Tess Daly. “T-shirt for today! Bringing smiles to rehearsal room,” La Voix captioned the pic.

Following rumours that Emma Willis had secured the job, La Voix also shared a petition to get them to join her as their co-host.

“Ok, either La Voix will be involved with #StrictlyComeDancing this year or she’s MASSIVELY messing with us. Because the amount of teasing on her Instagram stories over the past week has been crazy!!” the fan wrote.

Ok, either La Voix will be involved with #StrictlyComeDancing this year or she’s MASSIVELY messing with us. Because the amount of teasing on her Instagram stories over the past week has been crazy!! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/Azs3UW5Fio — Siobhan (@slinehan1) May 14, 2026

‘Not the right host!’

Following speculation, fans have mixed opinions about the possibility.

“God forbid,” one user wrote.

“I hope not! She’d be too big for the programme. She’s great but not the right host,” another person insisted.

“Well let’s face it, she was begging for the job last year,” a third remarked.

‘Fingers crossed!’

However, some are totally up for the idea.

“I would be here for this,” one said.

“Everything crossed she is,” another shared.

“I’m glad it’s not just me thinking this…. Fingers crossed!” a third added.

Read more: The shade! Shirley Ballas’ brutal response as La Voix makes on-air dig at judge

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