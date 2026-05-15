Martine McCutcheon accused of using weight-loss jabs after losing ‘five stone and dropping three dress sizes’

Actress Martine McCutcheon has been open about how she’s achieved her stunning weight loss, but some are still asking if she secretly turned to weight-loss jabs.

Martine, who turned 50 this week (May 14), has had a rough few years. Her brother died and her marriage crumbled. There were also reports that she faced her second bankruptcy.

As well as that, she suffers with conditions including Lyme disease, chronic ME and fibromyalgia. And, in recent years, she told how it has taken her ‘such a long time to do what works for her’ when it comes to her health and fitness.

Martine McCutcheon revealed she struggled losing her baby weight (Credit: Splash News)

How Martine McCutcheon lost weight

Martine admitted that she struggled losing her baby weight following the birth of son Rafferty in 2015. She shares her son with ex-husband Jack McManus. They announced their shock split in August 2024.

Since then, Martine has been sharing snaps of her new life, and her new shape, on social media.

And, in an interview with OK! Magazine, the Love Actually star noted that she stays in shape by following the 80/20 rule.

She said: “It’s taken me such a long time to look through all the stuff that’s out there, and do just what works for me. So it’s not as simple as just going on a crazy diet. I just feel it’s really important to encourage women to just be the best version of themselves.

“The 80/20 rule is what works for me. For 80% of my week, I will have mainly just healthy proteins, vegetables and fruit, organic and veggie juices. And then I’ll have treats 20% of the time.”

It’s thought she’s lost five stone and dropped three dress sizes.

The mum-of-one also shared that she keeps in shape by walking her dogs every day after the school run. She also does Pilates.

Martine is looking slimmer of late (Credit: YouTube)

Struggles with her body image

Over her years in the spotlight, Martine has been open about her struggles with her body image.

Back in 2016, she said: “I was always conscious of staying as thin as I could be. It looked better on camera, meant I could fit into size 8 sample sizes and it was easier and more affordable with stylists.”

However, with her 50th birthday this week, Martine’s sensational figure and how she maintains it is back in the spotlight. And, with it, comments from some corners of social media that she might have used weight-loss jabs to slim down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon)

Weight-loss jab jibes

One commenter said: “She sticks to the simple 80/20 rule and stays active with daily dog walks. And it definitely wasn’t the jab wink wink.”

Another added: “It’s like they all struggle for years but now this miracle drug comes along and they all suddenly lose weight by themselves.”

A third said: “Years and years of weight struggles and hey presto she drops five stone like so many others. There must be something in the water… or syringe.”

However, Martine definitely had her backers. One fan pointed out: “I would think a divorce and bankruptcy would make most people lose weight.”

A second said: “These comments are disgusting. Her skin looks amazing it’s clear she’s not got a sunken face. I’ve lost 4 stone and haven’t touched any jabs. Grow the hell up and recognise her achievements.”

A third added: “I lost 3.5 stone in 6 months walking and eating healthier. It’s not always jabs.”

‘I had Botox and I absolutely loved it’

The one jab Martine has admitted to using is Botox, though.

In 2016, she detailed how she was left looking “deranged” after her first-ever session. However, she said she grew to love the facial enhancements.

“When I had a really tough time being unwell, it basically showed on my face a lot and I looked ravaged. I just looked in the mirror and thought, I’ve always had nice skin, I always had a nice beautiful glow, and it has gone.

“So I had Botox and I didn’t like it, it made me look a bit strange, and then I had it again, and oh my god, I loved it, I absolutely loved it, because it didn’t look like I wasn’t me anymore, I just didn’t look like me but not a creased pillow basically.”

ED! has contacted Martine’s reps for comment.

Read more: Martine McCutcheon’s marriage issues ‘revealed’ as star ‘stunned’ by Jack McManus split

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