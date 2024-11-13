Martine McCutcheon has spoken out about her split from husband Jack McManus and hinted that she has lost friends as a result.

The Love Actually star had been married to Jack for 12 years and the former couple had been together for five years before they tied the knot. Now, they have gone their separate ways.

Actress Martine and Jack were wed for 12 years (Credit: YouTube)

Martine McCutcheon shares update after split from husband

Martine took to Instagram this week to admit her social life has felt the strain since the split and, consequently, she has felt “blah” about it.

Despite this, one of her pals managed to convince her to go on a night out which ended up making her feel better.

Reflecting on the night, Martine penned to social media: “About last night… My darling friend @samanthajm managed to get me ‘Out Out’ for first time in months!!!!! Whoop whoop!”

She continued: “If I’m honest, I was feeling all ‘blah’ and not into it at all! But she wasn’t giving up on me and she was right not to! We had SO much fun! Whoop! Whoop! We were the last ones there (Oh yes! Turns out Martine’s still got it!).”

Martine detailed: “A couple we met were so lovely too and apparently, have followed my career and my insta for years (Great taste obvs!) So a massive shout out to them. Thank you for the lovely compliments, care and for making my head swell to the size of Brazil!”

The couple shared their split in August (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martine McCutcheon admits friends have ‘picked sides’ amid divorce

The singer also mentioned how some of her friends have appeared to keep their distance since the split and picked sides between the couple.

“And Samantha, you know that any break up after 18 years isn’t easy. In fact there are some facets that can feel brutal… Mutual ‘friends’ have gone silent, or have clearly picked a side. When they were never, even asked to! But I’m so lucky to have you!”

She continued: “You are a gracious, fair, loving, thoughtful, friend and you show them all how it’s done darling! Thank you for being so wonderful to me and Rafferty and Jack and for taking the time to make me feel seen and heard. It means so much! I love you Mate!'”

Jack was behind their split

Martine shared her split in August, telling fans: “After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.

“We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, nine-year-old son Rafferty, whose happiness and welfare has always been, and will continue to be, our number one priority.”

