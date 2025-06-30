Former Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has made a huge career announcement as he will not be heading on tour for a while.

Giovanni left Strictly Come Dancing following allegations of verbal bullying and harassment from his former celebrity dance partner, Amanda Abbington. The BBC launched an investigation, however Giovanni denied the allegations.

But he and fellow Strictly star Anton Du Beke have embarked on their Together Again tour. Fans were excited to keep continue seeing their partnership in person. However, things are about to change as Giovanni has made a huge announcement and teased he “can’t stay away” from Anton.

Giovanni announces break

Accroding to Express, Giovanni confirmed on stage that this year is the last year of his and Anton’s tour, despite the huge success.

While performing at Guildford’s G Live venue, Giovanni confirmed they will be taking at least one year out from the tour.

Anton joked that the timing of their break isn’t the best as he now faces the financial consequences of fathering twins.

Anton explained to the crowd: “We call our show Together because we like spending time together and have had a lot of fun over the last few years. But we’re not going on tour next year. We are having a year off.”

Giovanni then joined in, taking the opportunity to emphasise that it’s just a break, and they will be back.

The former Strictly professional admitted: “Obviously we are taking a break. But it’s not a goodbye. It’s an arrivederci. I can’t really stay away from this man, because we all know he is the showman.”

Their tour wraps up later in the summer so fans only have a short amount of time to see them dance together for a while.

Why did Giovanni Pernice leave Strictly?

In May 2024 it was revealed Giovanni Pernice was quitting Strictly following the allegations against him.

In 2023, Giovanni was partnered with Amanda Abbington. But she quit the show in October after she was reportedly left in tears following a series of bust-ups.

After the investigation, BBC cleared Giovanni of ‘physical aggression’ claims. He moved from the UK’s Strictly to the Italian version of the show.

Then Giovanni delighted fans by making his UK TV comeback by taking part in Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted this year. However, he recorded his episode back in 2022 – but it was reportedly put on hold due to his Strictly scandal.

