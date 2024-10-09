Strictly stars Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke have yet another venture together up their sleeves and fans are thrilled.

Despite the recent turbulence with allegations accusing Giovanni of misconduct and the star later bowing out of Strictly, it seems the Sicilian pro is far from hanging up his dancing shoes.

In fact, he’s got Strictly judge Anton right by his side – and they are embarking on another adventure!

Anton has continued to support Giovanni (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke make career announcement

Giovanni took to social media to share the upcoming date list of his brand-new tour with Anton, dubbed Anton and Giovanni: Together Again.

He gushed in the caption: “BREAKING NEWS! If you were wondering, now is confirmed!! The double act is back on the road!

“Me and my best friend @mrantondubeke are back on tour next summer!”

He signed off: “See you all there.”

Anton also shared his very own announcement, telling his followers: “Exciting news my loves! I’m so happy to announce the double act is going back out on the road! @giovannipernice and I are going on tour again next summer.”

Of course, fans of the duo are over the moon and flocked to social media to share their joy!

One penned: “Brilliant that he is still showing that he supports you. Hope you get back on Strictly for next year.”

Another gushed: “Fantastic news. Cannot wait to see you both.”

A third praised: “Just the two nicest, most talented guys EVER!”

The duo are heading on another tour (Credit: BBC)

“Excellent news you and him are the best,” remarked another.

“I’m so excited you are both back,” commented a fifth.

Another exclaimed: “Delighted to see this!”

BBC inquiry

It comes after the fallout from the BBC probe of Giovanni’s alleged treatment of Amanda Abbington while performing together on Strictly.

The BBC’s probe cleared him of most of the allegations and the star is reportedly eager to discuss a Strictly comeback.

According to The Mirror, Giovanni has told those close to him that he hopes to return to the show next year.

A source claimed: “Giovanni has not given up on appearing on the Strictly stage. As far as he is concerned, he has been cleared. There is no reason why he couldn’t return.”

