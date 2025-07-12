Clare Balding’s wife Alice’s brutal ‘swipe’ at star in rare home life confession 

Alice Arnold previously made a brutal ‘swipe’ at wife Clare Balding over her behaviour at home.

TV favourite Clare – who is on screens for the Wimbledon tonight (July 12) – and journalist Alice have been together for more than two decades.

And back in 2012, Alice gave fans an insight into their home life – and there is one thing Clare does that doesn’t impress her wife.

The pair have been together for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alice Arnold on her romance with wife Clare Balding

Alice and Clare met in 1999 at work, when Alice was a BBC Radio 4 announcer and newsreader. At first, the pair were good friends, but things progressed into something more, and they got together in 2002.

Talking to MailOnline in 2012, Alice opened up about her romance with Clare. Recalling the moment she knew Clare’s public profile had been raised, Alice said Clare was “surrounded by people, asking for her autograph” while at a garage.

Clare’s wife called out her behaviour (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Alice’s swipe at Clare

Alice went on: “She was chased in a shop the other day by two teenage girls, not her normal fan base. They were hyperventilating with excitement by the time they’d had their photograph taken with her.”

In a brutal ‘dig’, Alice quipped: “Perhaps they thought she was Justin Bieber.”

Alice then took another ‘swipe’ at her famous wife. She shared: “All this fame and fortune has had no impact whatsoever on our domestic life. Neither of us really cooks. If I’m out, I can guarantee she will not have left me anything nutritious and tasty in the oven.”

Ouch!

The couple married in 2015 (Credit: Channel 4)

Clare Balding’s marriage to Alice

Back in 2006, before gay marriage was legalised in the UK, Clare and Alice entered into a civil partnership. The happy couple celebrated with friends and family in an 18th-century Palladian villa in Chiswick.

Nine years later and in April 2015, Clare and Alice married in a private ceremony at the same venue. Speaking about her marriage, Clare previously said: “It’s about equality.”

She continued on The Jonathan Ross Show: “It’s just about knowing that you can and knowing that you can say: ‘I’m married’ and nobody’s going to think that’s married in inverted commas, no that, actually married. I think it’s great.”

Watch Clare Balding on Wimbledon on Saturday (July 12) from 12:15pm on BBC One.

