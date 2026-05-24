Michelle Keegan melts fans’ hearts as she shares rare look at baby Palma: ‘She’s getting so big’

Michelle Keegan has delighted fans after sharing a rare look at baby daughter Palma.

Actress Michelle became a mum for the first time last year, when she welcomed Palma with husband Mark Wright. Since then, she has been keeping fans updated on life as a new mum.

And recently, the family enjoyed a family cruise and trip to Disney World. And it’s fair to say Michelle had her fans gushing when she uploaded photos from their holiday.

Michelle and Mark are proud parents to Palma (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan shares adorable baby Palma snaps

While Michelle and Mark seem to want to keep Palma’s face out of the public eye, Michelle has been gradually showing more and more of her baby girl.

On Saturday (May 23) the Corrie star took to her Instagram and uploaded several photos from her family trip to Disney World.

In the snaps, Palma could be seen looking adorable in several dresses and bows as she explored the theme park with her famous mum and dad.

In one photo, curly-haired Palma was snapped in Mark’s arms as she gazed up at Cinderella’s Castle. At the same time, another snap showed the toddler sitting on the sand in a pink swimsuit and hat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

‘What a beautiful little baby!’

Michelle captioned the post: “Pure magic,” and fans quickly flooded the comments section to gush over the snaps.

One person said: “Beautiful Palma.” Another penned: “Such lovely pictures.” A third chimed in: “Little princess P living her best life.”

Another penned: “She’s getting so big enjoy every minute hun.” A fifth also wrote: “Aw what a beautiful little baby! She’s a sweetheart Mark & Michelle.”

It comes after Michelle launched her latest collection with online retailer Very, and it includes a very sweet nod to Palma.

Earlier this month, she headed back to Majorca – the place that inspired Palma’s name – to shoot her latest Very collection. And, launching it, she’s said that the island holds a very ‘special place in her heart’.

Baby Palma was named after the island’s capital, and Michelle decided to announce that she was pregnant with the tot with a photoshoot on a soft, sandy Majorcan beach.

Read more: Michelle Keegan celebrates famous friend’s wholesome pregnancy announcement

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