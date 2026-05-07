Michelle Keegan’s cute nod to daughter Palma as she launches new Very collection that’s ‘close to her heart’

Michelle Keegan has launched her latest collection with online retailer Very, and it includes a very sweet nod to her little girl Palma.

Palma – who Michelle shares with husband Mark – turned one in March.

Now, the devoted mum, 38, has headed back to Majorca – the place that inspired Palma’s name – to shoot her latest Very collection. And, launching it, she’s said that the island holds a very ‘special place in her heart’.

Michelle Keegan has launched her new Very range, and shot the campaign in Majorca (Credit: Instagram/Very)

Michelle Keegan launches new Very collection

Baby Palma was named after the island’s capital, and Michelle decided to announce that she was pregnant with the tot with a photoshoot on a soft, sandy Majorcan beach.

Now, Michelle has headed back to the Balearics to shoot her new campaign. It features gorgeous co-ords, pretty dresses and a knitted waistcoat that Michelle’s wearing “on repeat”.

Sharing a sweet nod to her little girl, Michelle said: “Inspired by Majorca, a place that has always held a special place in my heart, this collection really captures that feeling of effortless summer living.

“The colours, the textures, the styles, the new range is all about pieces that make you feel confident, comfortable, and completely in the moment.”

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‘Each pic is so beautiful’

Michelle was supported by her nearest and dearest as she launched her new collection.

Mother-in-law Carol Wright posted: “Divine,” adding a flame emoji after Michelle’s name.

Michelle’s mum Jackie also posted a series of red heart emojis, sharing her pride over her daughter’s new launch.

Majorca holds a very special place in Michelle’s heart – her little girl is named after the capital city (Credit: Instagram)

Fans loved it, too. “Love it all,” said one. “Beautiful Michelle,” said another. “Each pic is soooo beautiful,” a third commented.

“Absolutely love Michelle’s clothes – my wardrobe is full of her stuff,” another also added.

Fashionista Michelle recently gave her fans another chance to fill their wardrobes with her clobber. This time by launching her own Vinted account.

She sold off dresses, shoes and some homewares all in aid of an animal charity.

Check out Michelle’s new range with Very here.

Read more: Michelle Keegan celebrates famous friend’s wholesome pregnancy announcement

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