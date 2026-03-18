Michelle Keegan shares rare pictures with ‘mini-me’ daughter Palma and fans are smitten: ‘Beautiful little girl!’

Michelle Keegan has posted a carousel of pictures with daughter Palma, days after the tot celebrated her first birthday with a lavish party.

Actress Michelle, 38, welcomed her first baby with husband Mark Wright last March. And, overnight, she’s shared a carousel of pictures of the one year old, from visiting the nail salon to relaxing at home wearing matching pyjamas.

The pics come following claims the pair want to add to their family with a second baby.

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Michelle Keegan has shared a glimpse into life with daughter Palma (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle Keegan shares rare Palma pics

Posting to Instagram, Michelle shared a roundup of pictures of herself with Palma. And the tot is growing up fast! Following her first birthday party earlier this month, Palma appears to be walking.

In a series of snaps, Palma can be seen pulling herself up on her cot, standing against mum Michelle and reaching out for a cuppa that says Mummy.

Michelle was also twinning with her mini-me Palma in a range of outfits – from a cosy co-ord to matching pyjamas.

The gorgeous little girl even showed off a shock of dark hair in one picture, which Michelle had accessorised with a cute baby headband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

‘Love the family pic of your mum, you and little Palma’

She captioned the upload, which came days after the star celebrated her second Mother’s Day: “Surrounded & wrapped in florals & a little denim.”

Michelle was wearing items from her range with Very, she told followers as they asked where her outfits were from in the comments.

Her mum Jackie also featured in the pictures, with Michelle, Palma and Jackie all wearing matching PJs. The doting grandmother commented on the pictures with two red heart emojis.

Palma has a very strong opinion when it comes to her mum’s nails! (Credit: Instagram)

Other followers were in love with the pictures, too.

“The mini-me set! I’m sold!” said one fan. “Those matching jammies!! Absolutely precious,” said another. “Beautiful ladies x three!” said a third of Michelle, her mum and Palma.

“Love the family pic of your mum, you and little Palma. So beautiful,” said a fourth.

“Look at her standing up! What a beautiful little girl!” said another. “You suit motherhood!” another declared.

Read more: Michelle Keegan in shock wedding confession a decade after marrying Mark Wright

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