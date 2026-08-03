David Potts has unveiled his latest transformation after revealing he has now lost five stone during his weight loss journey.

The 33-year-old Celebrity Big Brother star shared a mirror selfie and a before-and-after comparison on Instagram. The milestone follows David’s four-stone weight-loss update in March, when he said healthier eating and exercise were behind his progress.

In his latest post, David modelled a cream blazer as he displayed the results of his lifestyle changes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAVID POTTS (@davidpottsx)

David Potts celebrates five-stone weight loss

David admitted he could hardly believe he had passed the point at which previous attempts had stalled.

He wrote: “OMG!!! 5 STONE DOWN. I actually cannot believe I’m writing this! The amount of times I’ve tried to lose weight and sacked it off when I’ve gotten to 4 stone is crazy. But this time I pushed through.”

The Ibiza Weekender star acknowledged that his progress had taken longer than he hoped. However, he made it clear he remained committed to his goal.

David thanked Nuffield Health Bolton for “providing the vibes” and praised his coach, @floydtransform, for pushing and guiding him.

He also spoke candidly about the inevitable setbacks, writing: “Even though I steered off track plenty of times, and will probably do many more times. But as [bleep]y as it sounds. This is a journey and it’s going to take time and I deserve little treats too!”

David’s transformation was praised by his followers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Famous friends support David

The update prompted supportive messages from David’s followers and famous friends.

Alison Hammond wrote: “Well done babs,” while former Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent responded: “Ohhhhhh potsy.”

Anna Williamson told him: “Well done!!!!!!!! Stunning,” and Charlotte Dawson added: “So proud of you.” James Haskell also reacted with flame emojis.

“Wow wow wow look at you slay skinny queen!” another added.

David previously said his weight loss had been achieved through exercise and healthier food choices rather than weight-loss injections. During a 2024 FUBAR Radio interview, he also discussed combining personal training with a calorie-controlled diet.

The reality star has said he ultimately aims to lose 10 stone. Having now reached the halfway point, he has acknowledged that there is still more work ahead while stressing that the process will take time.

Read more: Concerns for David Potts as he shows off drastic weight loss: ‘Don’t go too extreme’

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