Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced criticism after sharing family photos inside their recent trip to Europe.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly travelled with Archie and Lilibet, visiting the Althorp estate and spending time on a Scottish island before heading to Portugal. Their itinerary also included a family meeting with King Charles at Highgrove, where the children reportedly saw their grandfather for the first time in four years.

However, commentators have now questioned whether Meghan’s social media pictures revealed too much about the family’s movements.

Meghan and Harry have enjoyed a trip to Europe this summer (Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of ‘invading their own privacy’ with family photos

Speaking on ITV’s Talking Royals podcast, royal expert Lizzie Robinson pointed to the couple’s efforts to keep the UK visit private.

She asked: “I thought how hard they have worked to protect their privacy around their trip to the UK, and then to post those series of photos, are they almost sort of invading their own privacy?”

Host Charlene White raised concerns about a photograph taken in Portugal. She suggested the image could help people narrow down where the Sussexes spend time, particularly amid reports that they may have bought a holiday home in the country.

ITV royal editor Chris Ship also discussed whether someone could use an image search to identify the restaurant shown in one photograph.

He warned: “If you’re worried about your privacy, don’t share where that restaurant was.”

The comments focused on the possibility that details visible in the posts could provide clues about the family’s holiday locations. The report did not describe any confirmed security incident connected to the images.

Harry and Meghan have been accused of invading their own privacy (Credit: Shutterstock)

What did Meghan’s photographs show?

Meghan’s social media carousel included pictures of Archie and Lilibet at the Althorp estate, where Harry’s late mother Princess Diana grew up.

Another photograph appeared to show Harry and the children carrying flowers to Diana’s grave. A separate poolside picture showed Meghan on a sun lounger.

Although the children featured in the posts, their faces were obscured or they were photographed from behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Security remains a sensitive issue for Prince Harry

The criticism comes as Harry continues to raise concerns about his family’s protection while visiting Britain.

His security arrangements changed after he stepped back as a working royal in 2020, leading to a lengthy legal dispute with the Home Office.

Read more: Royal expert ‘exposes’ three similarities between Princess Kate and Meghan Markle that people ‘often forget’

Security issues initially prevented Meghan, Archie and Lilibet from travelling with Harry on July 6. They reportedly made the journey later that week after those concerns appeared to have been addressed.

That background has made the couple’s social media activity part of a wider debate. While Meghan kept her children’s faces hidden, the commentators argued that recognisable locations could still disclose information about where the family had stayed or visited.

What do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.