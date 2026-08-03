Ruthie Henshall lifts the lid on ‘impossible’ Prince Edward relationship: ‘It was never going to work’

Ruthie Henshall has made a frank admission about the end of her relationship with Prince Edward, saying it was “never going to work”.

The West End performer looked back at their romance during an appearance on Sunday Brunch yesterday (Aug 2), where she was promoting her memoir, The Showgirl and the Prince.

Ruthie and Prince Edward met in 1988 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ruthie Henshall on her Prince Edward relationship

Presenter Tim Lovejoy raised the difficulty of balancing Edward’s royal position with Ruthie’s successful musical theatre career.

According to the Mirror, he told her: “It’s the impossible relationship. He’s a prince and you’ve got a great career, it could never really work, could it?”

Ruthie agreed, replying: “No. It was never going to work.”

Tim then lightened the moment by joking that the pair did not go on to marry and have children.

“Sorry to give away spoilers there – they didn’t marry and have children. Sorry!” he said.

In her memoir, Ruthie wrote: “The secrecy could be fun. I remember a Sunday brunch at Kensington Roof Gardens, a mixer for all the Really Useful performers. He was representing the company.

“I purposefully wore no knickers, so I could spend the whole time walking around the party and then coming back to him, leaving him under no illusion about what I was doing – trying to tempt him into bed. And not to sleep.”

“I was now spending most weekends with him. When we finally made love, in January 1989, it happened very naturally.”

How did Ruthie and Edward meet?

Ruthie first met Edward in 1988 while she was playing Jemima in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats. Edward was working with Lloyd Webber as a production assistant at the time.

Their connection reportedly began as a friendship before developing into a romantic relationship. The couple kept the romance largely out of public view, and it came to an end in 1993.

Ruthie has described Edward as thoughtful and respectful during their time together. She also said on Sunday Brunch that they remain in contact.

The actress revealed that she gave Edward advance notice about her book before it was published. The memoir revisits their relationship and Ruthie’s experiences during that chapter of her life.

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