Venezuela Fury and husband Noah Price have shared a glimpse inside their luxury London break, which included a stay at a reported £600-a-night hotel.

According to reports, the couple spent Saturday at The Landmark London and documented their spacious room on Instagram Stories. They also made time for a visit to the hotel spa before heading out for the evening.

The weekend offered another window into their life as newlyweds after Venezuela and Noah married on the Isle of Man in May.

Noah and Venezuela married earlier this year (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price head to Wembley

After relaxing at the hotel, Venezuela changed into cowboy boots for Luke Combs’ concert at Wembley Stadium.

She and Noah completed their country-inspired looks with matching cowboy hats, posing for selfies outside the venue before the show. Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper and singer Niall Horan also appeared together onstage during the concert, the report said.

The couple continued their trip with lunch at celebrity hotspot Sheesh in Mayfair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

Life after their May wedding

Venezuela, the daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, subsequently moved into a static caravan home with Noah after their big day. They have continued to share parts of their married life on social media.

Their wedding attracted criticism because of Venezuela’s young age. The minimum marriage age on the Isle of Man is 16 with written permission from a parent or legal guardian, while it is 18 in England and Wales.

Venezuela has since responded to the backlash surrounding her marriage, including by posting wedding photographs showing the couple displaying their rings.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that TV executives are considering Venezuela for a fly-on-the-wall series.

She already has 1.3 million followers on TikTok, where her posts have included cooking videos and updates about furnishing the home she shares with Noah. Their latest London getaway has now given followers another look at the couple’s life together.

Read more: Venezuela Fury’s husband Noah Price reassures her she’s ‘perfect’ after candid body confidence confession

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