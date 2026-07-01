Venezuela Fury’s husband Noah Price stepped in to comfort his new wife after she admitted she felt insecure about her appearance during one of their livestreams.

The 16-year-old married Noah, 19, on the Isle of Man in May. Since then, the pair have shared regular glimpses of married life online from the static home they moved into together.

In the latest clip, Venezuela wore a grey sporty crop top and matching leggings. Noah told viewers she had opened up to him the night before.

He said: “Venezuela was going on to me last night that she’s fat, she’s white. Can someone tell me where this person has fat?”

Noah then kept trying to lift her spirits. He said: “I can see a six pack coming, she doesn’t believe me. Am I lying?

“Is she fat? I’m not trying to confidence boost her or anything. There’s no fat on you.”

Venezuela appeared shy during the exchange.

What Venezuela Fury’s husband Noah Price said on camera

According to MailOnline, Venezuela had told Noah she felt “fat and white” without her trademark dark fake tan on.

Venezuela is the daughter of Tyson Fury and Paris Fury. She has also built a huge audience of her own, with 1.3 million TikTok followers.

Noah comforted Venezuela (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Fans have seen cooking clips, home updates and snippets from life with Noah from Venezuela in recent weeks.

The sweet reason fans are talking about Venezuela Fury husband again

Last week, the newlyweds also appeared on ITV’s This Morning. During that interview, Noah looked back on seeing Venezuela on their wedding day.

He said: “It was emotional. She looked beautiful. It gives you a warm feeling inside your heart.”

Venezuela also explained why she wore Gucci sunglasses as she walked down the aisle. She said she had been crying so much because of the emotion of the day.

The couple then opened up about married life one month on. Venezuela said: “I’m enjoying it so far. It’s only been a month, but everything’s going smoothly.

“I’m learning new things, learning to cook, and we do everything together. He’s my best friend.”

They also said they would love their own reality show. Venezuela said: “I would love to. We’re looking into it and I think it would be great.”

Read more: Venezuela Fury reveals the truth about her relationship with Molly-Mae and why she has ‘only seen Bambi twice’