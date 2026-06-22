Venezuela Fury reveals the truth about her relationship with Molly-Mae and why she has ‘only seen Bambi twice’

Venezuela Fury and Molly-Mae are back in the spotlight after Tyson Fury’s niece shared the truth about their family bond.

She shut down any talk of a rift. Instead, she said busy lives and family size explain the distance, but did admit she has hardly laid eyes on Bambi.

Venezuela hasn’t spent much time with her little cousin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Venezuela Fury reveals the truth about her relationship with Molly-Mae

Venezuela revealed she has only “laid eyes on cousin Bambi a couple of times”, as per The Sun.

Although that admission may surprise plenty of fans, their living situations do explain this.

Tommy and Molly-Mae live in Cheshire, whilst Venezuela had previously been based in Morecambe, then the Isle of Man, which made regular visits harder.

She also said she has not yet met her newest cousin, Midas.

Apparently the Fury family don’t get together often (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why Venezuela Fury and Molly-Mae do not meet as often as fans expect

Venezuela made it clear that logistics matter. The Fury family is huge, and that alone makes regular meet-ups tricky.

She also suggested that could soon change. The family expects to come together for Midas’ christening.

Molly was seen at Venezuela’s wedding last month, where Bambi was a bridesmaid (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

The Fury family ‘snub’ that raised eyebrows

Even with limited contact, the family link still looks warm. Bambi played a part in Venezuela’s wedding in May.

In fact, Bambi was one of Venezuela’s 18 bridesmaids.

Fans also noticed that Tommy Fury did not attend the wedding. That quickly sparked fresh chatter online.

Venezuela defended him straight away. She explained that Tommy missed the big day because he was in training camp.

Venezuela revealed these details in a chat alongside her new husband Noah, with The Sun.

There, she also shed light on her hopes for the future with her new husband.

Venezuela Fury’s plans for motherhood

The 16-year-old newlywed, who married 19-year-old Noah in May, admitted she would love to become a mum in the future and isn’t putting a limit on how many children she hopes to have. Speaking about family life, Venezuela said she would be happy with “as many as we are blessed with”, joking: “If you are tortured with one, you may as well have more.”

The comments came as Venezuela and Noah discussed their life together following their wedding and honeymoon.

Noah’s plans for the future

Noah, who reportedly works in a scrapyard alongside pursuing interests in boxing and music. Noah has also been learning to play the guitar as he hopes to lead his Light And Life Church in worship.

Not only that, but the duo are said to have plans to travel the world, do charity work and help children.

Noah also shared his hopes for a large family, saying he would like eight or nine children.

The couple are now living together in a chalet in the Midlands and have embraced traditional roles at home. Noah reportedly believes the man should provide for the family, while Venezuela has said she enjoys taking care of their home.

The truth behind their luxury static home

And although reports claim that Tyson paid for their static home, Venezuela explained that it was in fact Noah who paid for their luxury chalet.

She said: “He took me to the factory to see it being made. I love it. I’m very proud of him, he’s done well.”

Despite criticism over marrying so young, Venezuela appears to remain confident in her decision, insisting she has found “the one” and is excited about building a future with Noah.

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