Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her postnatal experience following the birth of her second baby, a son named Midas.

Molly-Mae shared a deeply personal update on motherhood in her first YouTube video since welcoming son Midas Thomas.

The influencer said she now believes she may have experienced postnatal depression after daughter Bambi’s birth.

Molly-Mae Hague opens up in new video

Molly-Mae, 27, welcomed Midas earlier this month with fiancé Tommy Fury, also 27. She told fans this postpartum period feels very different from the one she faced with Bambi.

She said: “I feel like a completely different version of myself this time round to who I was postpartum with Bambi. There’s no way to actually compare it.”

That honest line set the tone. Molly-Mae then looked back on the first months after Bambi’s birth and admitted how hard that period felt.

Molly got very candid about life as a “boy mum” (Credit: Stephen Crawshaw / SplashNews.com)

Molly-Mae’s postnatal confession

She said: “A lot of you will know that postpartum with Bambi I truly did struggle so much. I think looking back that I probably did have postpartum depression to some extent, definitely for the first three months to six months.”

Molly-Mae did not hold back. She added: “I honestly cannot remember a lot of that time with Bambi and feel like I’ve completely blurred it from my memory and tried to forget in a sad way. I was so out of my depth.

“I felt like I didn’t have a clue what I was doing.”

She also explained why becoming a first-time mum hit her harder. She said: “This is totally my opinion, you cannot compare the mental effects of going from zero to one and then one to two children. And that’s just my opinion.”

Molly-Mae said part of her old life seemed to disappear after Bambi arrived. She said: “Going from zero to one was really, really challenging. My brain couldn’t comprehend that I’d just gone from being like the most selfish person with only myself to worry about for 23 years to suddenly my life, at the time, kind of felt like it had ended.”

She went on: “I was like mourning my old life and I was grieving this version of myself that I knew I was never, ever going to get back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

The memory that still stays with her

Molly-Mae also recalled a “vivid memory” from Bambi’s newborn days. She remembered watching her sister Zoe leave after helping out, then return to her own life.

She said: “I used to sit on the sofa with Bambi and I would like watch Zoe leave the house.

“The envy and the jealousy that I had of her being able to come and enjoy Bambi, but then she could go back to her old independent selfish life. And I was sat here with this newborn baby at 23 thinking my life was kind of over. That’s genuinely how like I remember that the first time around.”

She said life feels easier now because she has already spent years adjusting to motherhood. That shift, she suggested, has changed everything.

Molly-Mae’s postnatal update reveals a glimpse into her baby plans

Molly-Mae also revealed she is now “99.9 per cent sure” her family is complete. She said: “I just feel like I’m ready to stop at two. So, the fact that we were blessed with a boy and we have a son.

“We couldn’t be luckier and I couldn’t be happier.”

Elsewhere, she cleared up the story behind baby Midas’s name. Despite online speculation, Molly-Mae said the name did not come from the Greek king.

Instead, she said she and Tommy took inspiration from the 2011 robot boxing film Real Steel. She said: “We have named our son Midas. His middle name is Thomas and his surname is Fury.

“So he’s Midas Thomas Fury. We had this name for a boy for quite a few years.”

Molly recently welcomed her second child (Credit: Mancpicss66 / SplashNews.com)

Molly-Mae hits back at criticism over name of her baby son

Molly also took the opportunity to hit back at criticism over Midas’ unique name.

Some fans had pointed out that King Midas is a figure in Greek mythology best remembered for his foolish poor judgement and greed.

The Maebe founder explained: “We have named our son Midas. His middle name is Thomas and his surname is Fury. So he’s Midas Thomas Fury. We had this name for a boy for quite a few years.

“I saw a couple of comments when the name was being rumoured about how the name originates from Greek mythology because there was a king called King Midas, and he was the king.

“I believe the story is that everything he touches turns to gold, and I do absolutely just love that saying.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

The meaning behind Midas’ name

She went on to say: “When Tommy wears his kit tomorrow, inside the kit, when we were designing it, we put a little patch inside that says everything he touches turns into gold because I do just think it’s so special.

“But equally, he’s not necessarily named after the Greek King because I saw a few comments being like, ‘um, King Midas was a fool in Greek mythology. Like this is just so silly if she’s called her son this.’

“But the same way Bambi is not necessarily named after the Disney character Bambi, is the same way Midas is not named after the Greek King. This is the most random story.

“I actually found the name from watching a film called Real Steel, which is like the most random film. It’s basically like Transformers. It’s the most not me film ever. And I showed my mum it the other week.

How Molly chose Midas’ name

“She was like, ‘This is so like random for you to like this film.’ And I was like, ‘I know, but it’s actually such a great film.’ It’s got Hugh Jackman in it, and it’s a film about robots boxing.

“And one of the robots in the film that was boxing was called Midas. I heard the name, and I thought this was years ago. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a really cool strong name.’

“Like Midas, I’ve never heard of that before. I just thought Midas Fury, I thought, ‘Wow, what a strong name’. Then I mentioned it to Tommy, and he just absolutely fell in love with I don’t even know what timeline we’re looking at here.

“This could have been like literally years ago, but that was always our boy name really that we stuck with.”

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