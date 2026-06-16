Noah Price was left baffled by Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague’s unusual baby name after stumbling over it in a social media clip and asking whether it belonged to a boy or a girl.

The newlywed appeared in a video shared to TikTok taken from his livestream on Kick, that quickly caught fans’ attention, with many finding the mix-up amusing rather than awkward.

Noah Price baffled by the name of Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s new baby

In the video, Noah read out a fan question that asked: “Have you met Midas yet?”

He appeared unsure about the name and answered: “No,” before Venezuela Fury, who could be heard in the background, asked: “Have you met who?”

Noah then added: “Tommy’s girl? Or is it a boy?” prompting Venezuela to clarify that Tommy and Molly-Mae’s second child is a boy.

Fans quickly noticed that Noah had also pronounced the baby’s name differently from the way Tommy and Molly-Mae say it.

One viewer wrote: “To be fair that’s how it is pronounced in many places, I think in Greek too originally.”

Another said: “That’s how I pronounced it,” while a third added: “Noah makes me laugh!”

Venezuela Fury wed Noah last month (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Tommy and Molly-Mae pronounce the name as “MY-das”, which is also the version most commonly used in the UK.

Noah and Venezuela have been going viral on TikTok since starring on a livestream sharing a glimpse into their everyday life as a newly married couple.

Unsurprisingly, this unfiltered look into their everyday has opened up the opportunity for viewers to criticise their behaviour.

Molly-Mae’s son Midas’ name revealed after Tommy Fury’s win

Midas was born earlier this month, but his name only became public when Tommy stepped into the ring to fight Eddie Hall over the weekend.

With Molly-Mae watching from ringside, Tommy used his post-fight moment to share the name of their baby son.

After his win, he said: “That was for my baby son Midas and my baby girl Bambi. Welcome to the world.”

According to Ancestry, the name comes from Ancient Greece and is linked with wealth and prosperity.

Tommy and Molly just welcomed their second bundle of joy (Credit: Mancpicss66 / SplashNews.com)

It is tied to the legend of King Midas, the mythical ruler who was granted the power to turn everything he touched into gold.

That story later inspired the phrase “the Midas touch”, used to describe someone with a talent for success or making money.

Midas is the younger brother of Bambi, whose name also sparked plenty of debate when she was born in 2023.

Who is Noah Price?

Noah is an amateur boxer and also works in his family’s scrap metal business.

He proposed to Venezuela Fury on her 16th birthday in September 2025, and the pair married earlier this year.

The couple tied the knot on the Isle of Man in May in a lavish ceremony attended by family and friends. Tyson Fury walked his daughter down the aisle, as she rocked sunglasses.

The newlyweds have also attracted interest from TV bosses. Reports claim they are in talks for a reality series about their life as a young married couple.

Unfortunately for Noah, he has been garnering some major criticism since appearing on social media following his nuptials.

Viewers have slammed his chatty behaviour and even shared their disapproval as he has gained followers and notoriety online.

Read more: Newlywed Venezuela Fury, 16, tipped for ‘fly-on-the-wall series’ following lavish wedding

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