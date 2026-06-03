‘Where are his manners?!’: Venezuela Fury’s husband faces backlash over his ‘rude’ behaviour towards new wife

Venezuela Fury’s husband Noah Price has been slammed by fans over his behaviour in a new social media video.

The 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris tied the knot with Noah, 19, last month on the Isle of Man. Since then, Venezuela has been keeping her loyal legion of fans updated on married life.

However, Venezuela’s followers have recently called out Noah for his “rude” behaviour towards his new wife.

Venezuela and Noah tied the knot last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Venezuela Fury gives look into life with husband Noah

After getting married last month, Venezuela and Noah headed off on their reported £30k honeymoon in Marbella, Spain. The couple was gifted the getaway by Venezuela’s dad, Tyson Fury.

Venezuela and Noah are now back in the UK and have moved into a static caravan bought by her parents.

On Tuesday evening (June 2) Venezuela took to her TikTok to share a video of her restocking her fridge after doing some shopping.

During the clip, the newlyweds had a debate about bleaching the fridge. Noah told Venezuela the smell was “burning his nostrils,” but Venezuela insisted that she thinks you are meant to bleach the fridge to deep clean it.

“It’s all in packets. How’s it going to poison your food?” Venezuela said, before Noah added: “We’ll end up dead tomorrow!” Venezuela then told him to “chillax”.

Venezuela then went on to share her worries about social content and what to post. She said: “I’ve been busy guys, I haven’t been making a lot of talking videos. I’m too good for youse all now!

“What videos do you want me to make? Because I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to talk about no more, I feel like I’ve lost my jazz again.”

Venezuela’s husband slammed by fans

However, several followers took an issue with Noah during the video, who claimed he was interrupting Venezuela while she was speaking.

“He don’t half nonstop talking does he,” said one disgruntled person. Someone else chimed in: “Exactly, he’s rude, he keeps interrupting. Where are his manners.”

A third commented: “Videos without Noah talking over you please.”

A fourth declared: “Was about to say can he be quiet lol.” Echoing their thoughts, another penned: “100%.”

Nonetheless, other fans defended the couple. One person wrote: “Noooo they’re so cute together.”

Someone else said: “People need to be kind and remember they’re young adults/ teens comfy not faking it for the socials. Rather than speaking bad on their relationship maybe just note how young they are here.”

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague’s ‘concerns’ about ‘feud’ with Fury family as Venezuela’s new career ‘revealed’

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