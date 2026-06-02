Molly-Mae Hague’s ‘concerns’ about ‘feud’ with Fury family as Venezuela’s new career ‘revealed’

Venezuela Fury is set for a new career according to reports – but ‘aunt’ Molly-Mae Hague is said not to be too happy about it.

16-year-old Venezuela has shot to fame in recent years thanks to her parents’ Netflix series, and her recent headline-making wedding to husband Noah, 19.

And now, after returning from her honeymoon, it’s been claimed Venezuela could be set for a major career change. But the news has apparently not gone down well with Molly-Mae Hague.

Venezuela tied the knot last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Molly-Mae’s ‘concerns’ amid Venezuela Fury career plans

According to sources, Netflix are “already planning a spin-off show” following the success of At Home With The Furys. Bosses are said to be keen to make Venezuela a “big star for them”.

Talking to Closer, the insider noted how it’s a similar path that Venezuela’s ‘aunt’, Molly-Mae Hague followed. She landed a reality show series with Amazon Prime a few years back.

However, it’s now been claimed Molly-Mae is feeling “a bit concerned about it all”.

“She can’t help but feel that she’s being pitted against Venezuela and the fact that they would potentially have shows on rival streaming giants is beginning to feel like they are in a contest with one another which is something Molly-Mae just doesn’t want to be a part of,” a source alleged.

Molly-Mae’s fears have been ‘revealed’ (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly ‘doesn’t want to be at centre of family feud’

When Venezuela got married last month, Molly-Mae’s two-year-old daughter, Bambi, was one of 18 bridesmaids. Molly attended solo without her partner Tommy, who was not present due to his training for a fight.

However, talking to the publication, the source went on to claim that Molly fears that unwanted Fury family drama could happen amid Venezuela’s TV plans.

They added: “Molly-Mae really hopes that producers working behind the scenes don’t make some sort of manufactured rivalry happen just to boost ratings. She wouldn’t be surprised if that was part of someone’s plan so it really worries her. The last thing she wants is to be at the centre of some family feud.

“Venezuela is just in her wedding bubble right now, she’s clearly excited about her future and doesn’t even think of Molly-Mae being her rival. Comparisons within families are quite normal. But Molly-Mae is just hoping that she can be seen as her own woman. Especially as she is a lot older and accomplished.”

ED! has contacted representatives for comment.

Read more: Newlywed Venezuela Fury’s three-word clapback at trolls as she’s accused of being ‘evil, ignorant and self-centred’

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