In today’s early Coronation Street ITVX episode (Tuesday, June 2), Daniel Osbourne found himself in serious danger after a terrifying fire broke out at his flat while he was fast asleep on the sofa.

With Daniel drunk and completely out of it, young Bertie attempted to sort himself some food by putting something in the microwave. But things quickly went wrong when it exploded, triggering a fire inside the flat.

In a worrying turn of events, Bertie then left his dad unconscious and walked away from the chaos, heading over to the Barlows’ instead in search of a biscuit.

Daniel sent Jodie packing (Credit: ITV)

Daniel exposes Jodie as Truthteller in Coronation Street

Earlier in the episode, Daniel had been warned off taking things too seriously when Jodie tried to convince him that Truthteller didn’t really mean what they had said. She suggested there would be no real-life ‘meet and greet’ situation with the anonymous troll.

However, Daniel had already confided in Jodie that he intended to track down Truthteller and confront them in person, before quickly putting two and two together and realising she may have been behind the account.

In the pub, Daniel publicly accused Jodie of being both Truthteller 1 and 2, as onlookers urged him to sober up and calm down. Jodie firmly denied the allegations at the time.

Back at the flat, Jodie eventually admitted she had created the original Truthteller account, explaining she was hurt after Daniel had tried to kick her out when Bertie came home. She claimed she used the account to stay close to him and be his support, but insisted she had nothing to do with Truthteller2.

Despite her explanation, Daniel made his decision and ordered Jodie to leave, telling her not to come back. Jodie later returned to the Platts’, where she once again set her sights on David.

Bertie left Daniel in the flat (Credit: ITV)

Daniel trapped inside flat fire as Bertie flees

Following the emotional fallout, Daniel returned home and tried to sleep off his drink, unaware of the danger ahead. He wasn’t doing a good job of watching Bertie.

The young lad had asked for dinner, but with Daniel passed out on the sofa, Bertie tried to take matters into his own hands. His attempt to use the microwave ended in disaster when it exploded, sparking a fire.

With his dad still unresponsive, Bertie left the flat and headed to Ken’s house, hoping for a biscuit instead.

Fortunately, he mentioned the incident, prompting Adam to act quickly. He grabbed the spare key to Daniel’s flat and rushed over, opening windows in the smoke-filled room.

Even as Adam shouted that there was a fire, Daniel remained fast asleep. With the situation escalating, just how close is Daniel to the brink?

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