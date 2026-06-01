Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Carla tracks down Sam amid psychosis fears

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal emotional scenes ahead as Carla races to help a distressed Sam, while Summer is rushed to hospital after making a desperate decision behind bars.

There’s also growing suspicion surrounding Gary, Tyrone finally admits the truth, and Will finds himself pulled back into Megan’s drama.

Here’s everything coming up in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Daniel points the finger as tensions rise

Daniel nervously welcomes a social worker into the house, doing his best to stay calm as the pressure continues to build.

Later, he thanks Adam and Alya for standing by him through everything, before dropping a bombshell. He reveals that he thinks he’s worked out who reported him to social services. His suspicions leave tensions simmering.

2. Will questions his future

Will admits to Hope that he’s considering giving up athletics because it reminds him too much of Megan.

Hope urges him not to let Megan ruin his future, insisting he shouldn’t allow her to take away something he loves. Nearby, Sam listens carefully and becomes increasingly suspicious.

3. Megan pulls Will back in

Will arranges to meet up with his old running friend Lee from Hull. But, things take an unexpected turn when Megan shows up instead.

Realising he’s been tricked into the meeting, Will finds himself dragged back into Megan’s world once again.

4. Summer shocks Todd with prison confession in Coronation Street spoilers

Todd is alarmed when the prison contacts him to say Summer has been taken to hospital.

Things become even more upsetting when Summer later admits she intentionally switched off her insulin pump because she couldn’t face coping in prison any longer.

A devastated Todd shares the news in the Rovers, where somebody appears unable to hide their guilt.

Later, Todd joins Asha and Nina at the hospital to visit Summer, who breaks down and admits she’s terrified about being sent back to prison.

5. Shona devastated after missing important moment

Shona is heartbroken when David fails to find Harper’s five-month milestone card, causing them to miss her hospital photo shoot.

Back at home, emotions run high as David accuses Jodie of taking the card.

Wanting to make things right, David later surprises Shona with a romantic meal along with a keepsake box containing Harper’s ultrasound photos, hospital bracelet and a baby onesie. Shona is left deciding whether she can forgive him.

Later, Jodie joins the Platts for a celebratory tea after Lily wins ‘Player of the Year.’

6. Tyrone finally tells Fiz the truth

Carl confides in Tyrone that he’s been suffering flashbacks from the night he was injured and believes the incident happened at the garage.

Struggling with guilt over Summer’s situation, Tyrone finally admits to Fiz that he saw Summer on the night Theo was murdered and knows she’s innocent, but stayed quiet to protect himself.

Tyrone also reveals he secretly filmed Carl tampering with Kevin’s brakes, but accidentally caused the crash which left Carl injured.

Fiz is stunned and urges Tyrone to hand over the footage as they face an impossible choice.

7. Kit’s suspicions about Gary intensify in Coronation Street spoilers

Gary attempts to dodge Kit’s questions about Todd’s missing phone, but Kit isn’t buying his excuses.

Later, Kit tells Lisa he’s convinced Gary is hiding something and vows to uncover the truth.

As Kit notices whispered conversations and strange behaviour, he begins to wonder if the wrong person has been blamed in Summer’s case.

Maria, already unsettled by Gary’s recent actions, struggles to ignore her concerns when Kit makes it clear Gary is firmly on his radar.

Kit later tells Lisa that Gary is now his main suspect. This prompts Maria to confide in Shona that things haven’t felt right for some time.

Gary then tries to make peace with Maria after letting her down. But, the situation quickly spirals when Kit and Lisa arrive asking Maria to go over her statement again, leaving Gary visibly shaken.

8. Debbie gets a welcome surprise in Coronation Street spoilers

Debbie finally has something to smile about when Christina, Glenda and Sally surprise her with plans for a holiday to Spain.

The girls hope a break in the sunshine will give Debbie the lift she needs.

9. Sam’s hallucinations spiral out of control

Sam begins hallucinating Roy encouraging him to confront Will, although Sam insists he would never hurt anybody.

The vision cruelly turns on him, accusing him of being weak and ending their friendship.

Later, Sam spots Will gaming in the back room at the Rovers, but panic quickly takes over as the hallucinated Roy warns him that Will is dangerous.

Terrified, Sam runs off while Will chases after him in concern, before Sam locks himself inside the café as his distress spirals.

10. Carla fears Sam may be seriously unwell

Sam becomes increasingly overwhelmed when he believes he can see both the real Roy and a hallucination of him at the same time.

Outside the café, Nick, Toyah and Leanne desperately try to calm him down, fearing Roy could be at risk as Sam’s paranoia worsens.

The search for Sam continues until Carla spots him in the precinct and immediately realises something is badly wrong.

Trying to keep him calm, Carla quietly calls Nick for help, but when Nick and David arrive, Sam panics and runs off again.

A shaken Carla later admits she fears Sam could be suffering from psychosis.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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