Coronation Street ITVX flashback appears to clear Summer over Theo death, but prison still awaits

In today’s Coronation Street episode on ITVX (Friday, May 22), Summer Spellman’s situation took a dramatic turn after her alibi for the night of Theo Silverton’s death completely collapsed.

Summer had been hoping that Tyrone Dobbs would step in and confirm her version of events, but instead he ended up telling a different story to the police, leaving her exposed at the worst possible moment.

With no one able to back her up, DS Connor-Swain warned Summer that she was now likely to end up behind bars even before her trial had begun.

Summer remembered an important witness (Credit: ITV)

Summer’s bid to clear her name in Coronation Street

Summer found herself increasingly terrified in Weatherfield as she was questioned once again by DS Connor-Swain.

Lisa Swain asked her again where she had been on the night of Theo’s death, and challenged her over why she had previously lied to police about not seeing Theo before he died.

Summer admitted she knew it made her look suspicious, which is why she had left it out of her account, but she insisted she did not kill Theo.

When the conversation turned to her brooch, Summer explained that it must have come off when Theo grabbed her, adding that it was likely at that moment some of Theo’s blood ended up on it.

Lisa pressed her further about what exactly happened during the confrontation, but Summer maintained that she left Theo alive in the flat and managed to escape from him.

Tyrone didn’t help Summer (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone Dobbs’ account fails to support Summer in Corrie

As she thought back over the events of that night, Summer suddenly recalled going to collect her smashed phone when she spotted Tyrone Dobbs on the street. She remembered him looking up towards the flat window and seeing Theo staring out.

Lisa later visited Tyrone to see if he could help clarify Summer’s story, asking whether he had seen her out on the street on the night Theo died.

However, Tyrone acted suspiciously and told Lisa he had not left the wedding at any point, suggesting Summer must have mistaken him for someone else.

But a flashback then confirmed to viewers that Summer was telling the truth, showing that Tyrone did see her that night and that she had left the flat while Theo was still alive.

With no supporting witness for Summer’s version of events, Lisa informed her that she was now likely heading to prison ahead of her trial. Can anything still be done to prove her innocence?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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