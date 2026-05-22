Prince William makes ‘boarding’ confession about George ahead of school change

Prince William left Heart Radio listeners surprised on Friday morning after making an unexpected comment about Prince George during a candid chat about family and school life.

The Prince of Wales, 43, joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on air and opened up about everything from chaotic school runs to cheering on Aston Villa. But it was one remark about his eldest son George that quickly caught attention.

The Prince of Wales appeared on Heart Radio on Friday (Credit: Heart / YouTube)

Prince William appears to reveal Prince George is boarding at school

Prince George, 12, currently attends Lambrook School in Berkshire alongside his younger siblings Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.

George is expected to move on to a new school later this year, although no official announcement has yet been made about where he will continue his education. Eton College, where William studied himself, has long been rumoured to be a possible choice.

During Friday’s radio appearance, William appeared to suggest George has already been boarding at Lambrook.

Asked whether he had a message for his children, William replied: “Charlotte and Louis, because George is boarding last night, if you’re listening, make sure you’re on time, please.

“Make sure you’re not fighting over who’s listening to what this morning.”

Lambrook School offers both weekly and flexi-boarding options for pupils aged between seven and 13, according to information on the school’s website.

William shares relatable family moments during school run chat

The future king also gave a rare insight into the busy reality of mornings in the Wales household.

“It can be [chaotic],” he admitted. “It depends if there’s a guitar lesson going on in the morning or a music lesson. You’ve got to get the guitar in the car. No we’re not taking the guitar. Are we boarding? No we’re not.

“Are we seeing friends? No we’re not. So there’s all that going on in the morning.”

William hinted that Prince George is boarding in school (Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

William then joked about the mess left behind by Prince Louis during the morning rush.

He said: “There’s a lot of jam sandwiches taken in the car usually. Louis will leave jam fingerprints throughout the car which is really helpful.”

Elsewhere in the interview, William spoke warmly about his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, following her difficult health battle after receiving a cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Make sure you’re not fighting over who’s listening to what this morning.

Kate underwent treatment and confirmed in January last year that she was in remission. Since then, she has gradually returned to royal duties, including her first official overseas visit since her recovery earlier this month.

The Princess of Wales recently visited Italy, her first official trip since her cancer recovery (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Prince William praises Kate after recent Italy trip

Speaking about Kate’s recent visit to Italy, William said he was “so proud” of his wife.

“She’s an amazing mum, an amazing wife and literally our family couldn’t cope without her, so she’s been brilliant,” he said.

William also reflected on his emotional appearance at Aston Villa’s Europa League final earlier this week. The prince travelled to Turkey to watch his beloved club take on SC Freiburg and was seen singing, celebrating and wiping away tears as Villa secured victory.

Read more: ‘William is capable of great bellowing tantrums’: Prince William would ‘terrify’ King Charles with ‘booming’ outbursts

Speaking on Heart, William admitted his voice was still suffering after the match.

“I don’t have a voice for radio this morning, I apologise!” he joked.

“I try and remind myself that I am a football fan. I’m just going there to enjoy myself, but then I see the following day, and I realise actually a lot of people are watching you doing that.

“I got really into the moment. I’ve been following it most of my life, and so it was a huge moment for all Villa fans.”

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