Heartbreaking confession Prince William made about Kate Middleton’s cancer ordeal

It’s been two years since Kate Middleton bravely revealed her cancer diagnosis, a moment that sent shockwaves through the royal family and beyond.

Now, with recovery well underway, fresh attention has turned to how deeply the ordeal affected those closest to her, including Prince William, who has spoken candidly about the toll it took behind palace doors.

In March 2024, the Princess of Wales announced publicly that she had cancer and would be undergoing treatment. By September of that year, she confirmed she had completed that treatment.

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Then, in January 2025, Kate shared the uplifting news that she was in remission.

Throughout her health ordeal, her husband, the Prince of Wales, remained firmly by her side. But in late 2024, William made a heartbreaking confession about his wife’s health battle, as well as his father King Charles also facing cancer.

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia)

Kate Middleton’s ‘relief’ over being in remission following cancer treatment

In an emotional statement shared on her and William’s Instagram page last January, Kate revealed she was in remission.

She said: “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.

“I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

She added: “My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.”

The Prince of Wales made a heartbreaking admission about Kate’s health ordeal (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William’s heartbreaking confession about Kate’s cancer

Throughout Kate’s cancer journey, Prince William remained a constant source of support.

As Kate stepped back from royal duties following her diagnosis to focus fully on treatment, William quietly stepped up at home and in public life.

He briefly reduced his own workload to support Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Reports at the time suggested the Prince of Wales took on everyday family responsibilities too, including the school run and cheering the children on during their activities while Kate focused on her recovery.

Prince of Wales details ‘brutal year’

In November 2024, William spoke openly about what he described as a “brutal” year, admitting it had been one of the hardest periods of his life.

Alongside Kate’s diagnosis, his father King Charles was also undergoing cancer treatment, which is set to be reduced in 2026 following an update in late 2025.

William told reporters during a trip to South Africa: “It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

“I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been brutal.”

The Princess of Wales announced last year that she was in remission (Credit: Cover Images)

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By 2025, things had taken a more hopeful turn for the Wales family, with the Princess of Wales gradually returning to royal duties while carefully balancing her health.

Early signs suggest 2026 is continuing in a similar, positive direction for William, Kate and their children, as they adjust to life after an incredibly challenging period.

Kate has also shared a glimpse into how her lifestyle has changed since her diagnosis.

During a recent visit where she pulled a pint at Fabal Beerhall, she was invited to try the drink but declined.

She said: “Since my diagnosis, I haven’t had much alcohol. It’s something I have to be a lot more conscious of now.”

The past two years have offered a rare and deeply personal glimpse into royal life under pressure, with William’s honest words and Kate’s steady recovery highlighting both the strain and the resilience at the heart of the family.

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