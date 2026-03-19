Princess Kate cruelly trolled over state banquet dress as fans jump to her defence

Princess Kate has sparked a flurry of reaction online after stepping out in a striking gown for this week’s state banquet, with fans quick to rally around the royal following some sharp criticism of her look.

On Wednesday, the royal family hosted the President of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, as part of an official state visit.

In keeping with royal tradition, a state banquet was held at Windsor Castle on Wednesday evening to honour the distinguished guests.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

And while the Princess of Wales turned heads in a bold emerald green ensemble, not everyone was convinced by the style choice…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Princess Kate wows in green dress at state banquet

For the glittering evening, the Princess of Wales, 44, ensured all eyes were on her in an elegant emerald green gown by Andrew Gn.

The design featured a high neckline, long sleeves and softly gathered cuffs, with many suggesting the colour choice was a thoughtful nod to the Nigerian flag.

She’s dressed respectfully for her guests, and looks amazing!

Adding even more royal sparkle, Princess Kate wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara, a historic piece dating back to 1914 when Queen Mary commissioned it from jewellers Garrard. The late Princess Diana famously wore the tiara on numerous occasions.

Kate finished the look with a silver clutch by Jenny Packham and emerald satin heels from Manolo Blahnik.

The Princess of Wales divided people with her outfit choice for the state banquet on Wednesday (Credit: Zak Hussein)

‘She always looks beautiful’

Despite the glamorous appearance winning plenty of praise, some critics were quick to voice their disapproval on social media.

One person wrote on X: “Why the hell is the future Queen dressed like this tonight at Windsor Castle? In England? In the 21st century?”

Another added: “Sorry but it looks like a nightie.”

A third commented: “I agree with you – way too clumsy.”

However, many others were just as quick to defend the royal. One supporter wrote: “She’s dressed respectfully for her guests, and looks amazing! As a future Queen should…”

Another said: “She always looks beautiful, appropriate and elegant, as befitting of a queen in waiting.”

A further fan added: “She looks absolutely beautiful as always and represents our country as it should be which very few people do now, just my opinion. Why are people so nasty? I just don’t get it.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales during the state visit ceremonial welcome (Credit: Zak Hussein)

‘Importance’ of William and Kate’s roles in state visit

Earlier in the day, the Prince and Princess of Wales formally welcomed the president and first lady to Windsor before accompanying them to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla for the ceremonial greeting.

Speaking to CasinoHawks, former royal butler Grant Harrold shared insight into how central the couple are during such occasions.

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s unconventional sleeping arrangement ‘exposed’

He explained: “William and Kate welcomed the Nigerian President yesterday. This is a role that I’ve noticed the Prince and Princess of Wales undertake, where they meet the visiting head of state and First Lady and present them to the king and queen.

“They do have an important role and they’re very much involved in the state visit. William is the king in waiting, so he’ll be learning the ropes and observing when it’s his time to take on a state visit.”

The debate may be split, but one thing is clear, Princess Kate’s state banquet appearance certainly got people talking.

What did you think of Princess Kate’s dress for the state banquet? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.