Kate Middleton performs stunning double curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla during state visit

Kate Middleton delivered a stunning double curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla during today’s state visit.

On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, welcomed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender to Windsor.

In a sweet moment captured by Sky News, the warm exchanges between the four were caught on camera.

The Princess of Wales greeted Queen Camilla at the ceremonial welcome (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Middleton greets King Charles and Queen Camilla with double curtsy

As the royal party assembled for the state visit, Kate greeted the monarchs with poise.

Drawing her left leg behind her, she dipped into a graceful curtsy to King Charles. Kate then repeated the gesture just seconds later for Queen Camilla as she turned around.

In a sweet moment, Camilla smiled and blew a kiss to Princess Catherine, who responded with a friendly “hi” and a beaming smile.

Curtsying is a deeply rooted royal tradition, especially during formal state occasions.

The princess performed a curtsy twice (Credit: Sky News)

Senior royals like Kate are not required to curtsy every time they see the king and queen. However, it is customary when meeting in a formal public setting, particularly if it’s the first time they’ve seen each other that day.

The royal family’s official website explains: “For men, this is a neck bow (from the head only), whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way.”

Prince William has also been seen bowing his head toward his father and stepmother on official occasions.

Prince William and Kate greeted the German president and the first lady at Heathrow Airport (Credit: Cover Images)

German state visit

This moment came shortly after Princess Kate and Prince William welcomed the German president and first lady at Heathrow Airport.

The couple were all smiles as they greeted President Steinmeier and his wife on the tarmac, representing the king and queen for the first stage of the visit.

This followed the same protocol as US President Donald Trump’s UK state visit in September. William and Kate greeted Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump, before going to meet the king and queen.

The latest state visit marks the third of the year hosted by King Charles, and the first by a German head of state to the UK in 27 years.

The first day will conclude with a state banquet hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla in the grand halls of Windsor Castle.

