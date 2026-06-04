Molly-Mae Hague’s warning about new baby’s name: ‘People are going to be disappointed’

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have welcomed their second baby together, sharing the joyful news to Instagram on Wednesday evening.

The couple are already parents to their daughter Bambi, three. On Wednesday, Molly-Mae, 27, shared a black and white image showing herself, Tommy and Bambi looking lovingly at the family’s new bundle of joy.

The caption read: “…and then there were 4.”

The baby’s gender and name wasn’t confirmed. But in a recent YouTube video, former Love Island star Molly-Mae teased some details about the tot’s name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae teases second baby’s name

The video was posted on Molly-Mae’s channel before she announced the baby’s arrival.

Speaking to viewers, Molly-Mae said: “Final bets do we think I’m having girl or I’m having a boy? And what do we think we’re calling it?

“I think people are going to be a bit disappointed, upon reflection I don’t think it’s that crazy. I know people are going to pronounce it wrong.”

She continued: “I just feel like people are going to say it wrong because when I mention the name to a few people or I’ve spelt it out because I have this big complex about people saying it wrong, and then a few of my friends have said it completely wrong.

Molly-Mae admitted some people may feel “disappointed” by the name choice (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

“But then also, if you know this word or you know the name, you would pronounce it how it is. For me I just see it as exactly what it is.”

‘It sounds so good with the surname Fury’

She added: “It’s definitely not as different as Bambi I wouldn’t say. But I have only ever heard one other child be called it and it’s not someone in the public eye, it’s literally just someone I am connected to through a friend, someone they know their child is called it.

“But I just think it sounds so good with the surname Fury that is another reason why I love it so much.”

Molly-Mae has welcomed her second baby with Tommy Fury (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Fans shared their guesses in the comments. One person, predicting the couple will welcome another girl, wrote: “My guess is a girl, named Soleil! So excited to see the next chapter for you!”

I think people are going to be a bit disappointed, upon reflection I don’t think it’s that crazy.

Meanwhile, someone else said: “I think you’re having a baby boy!!! Baby name guess: Beaux. Best wishes for labor/delivery.”

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague’s ‘concerns’ about ‘feud’ with Fury family as Venezuela’s new career ‘revealed’

What do you think? Let us know your guesses on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.