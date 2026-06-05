Tommy Fury ‘devastated’ as he’s ‘forced to leave upset Molly-Mae Hague and new baby’ for training

Tommy Fury has reportedly been left devastated after being forced to leave Molly-Mae Hague and his newborn baby to go to training.

Tommy, 27, and Molly, 27, welcomed their second baby earlier this week. They welcomed their daughter, Bambi, back in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury welcome new baby

Earlier this week saw Tommy and Molly, who met on Love Island back in 2019, welcome their second child.

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, Molly-Mae shared a snap of herself, Tommy, and Bambi cooing over the latest arrival into their family whilst in the hospital.

“…And then there were four,” the influencer captioned the post.

However, she didn’t reveal the baby’s name or gender, though fans believe they’ve spotted a clue that the newest addition to the family is a boy.

“Congratulations again so happy for you all,” Maura Higgins wrote in the post’s comment section.

“Congratulations, darling!!!!” Olivia Attwood gushed.

Tommy has been forced to return to training (Credit: Cover Images)

Tommy Fury forced to leave Molly-Mae and new baby

However, just days after welcoming their new baby, Tommy has reportedly been forced to leave Molly-Mae and their newborn child to return to boxing training.

The boxer, who is a half-brother to Tyson Fury, is gearing up for a fight with the World’s Strongest Man, Eddie Hall, next week.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “He flew back up to Manchester yesterday. He’s absolutely devastated but his fight is less than two weeks away so he knows he has to do it. He needs to focus on his training.”

“Molly is upset too but she’s surrounded by family so she’s good and she understands why he has to do it,” they then continued.

Tommy’s plans to keep new baby close

Despite being up in Manchester, Tommy is keen not to miss his baby’s first days of life.

“Tommy is going to get a screen with the baby’s camera streaming on it to keep him going. It’s going to be hard but it’s the only way,” the source claimed

ED! has contacted Tommy’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague’s warning about new baby’s name: ‘People are going to be disappointed’

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