Molly-Mae Hague gives birth to second child with Tommy Fury and shares adorable first picture: ‘And then there were 4’

Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed she has given birth to her second baby.

The former Love Island star announced she and partner Tommy Fury were expecting their second child in February. The pair are already parents to daughter Bambi, three.

For their announcement, they had shared a video in which Molly-Mae showed off her growing baby bump, with Tommy and Bambi also appearing.

At the start of the video, Bambi could be heard saying: “Big sister is on the way!” The video finished with Bambi expressing: “I’m gonna be a big sister.” Molly-Mae and Tommy captioned their joint post: “Soon to be four.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy have welcomed a sibling for daughter Bambi (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she’s given birth

Molly took to Instagram on Wednesday evening (June 3, 2026) to share hers and Tommy’s exciting news.

The star posted a gorgeous black and white photograph of herself, Tommy and new big sister Bambi cooing over the newborn.

Molly is sat on her hospital bed in a gown while Tommy leans over. Little Bambi looks smitten with her new sibling.

The couple are yet to reveal their baby’s gender of his or her name.

Molly simply wrote: “…. and then there were 4.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

‘So happy for you all’

The couple’s showbiz friends and fans immediately rushed to the comments section to gush over the couple’s exciting family news.

Stacey Solomon shared two love heart emojis and wrote: “Congratulations guys.”

Maura Higgins, Molly’s Love Island pal, added: ‘Congratulations again so happy for you all ♥️♥️♥️.”

Rochelle Humes also told the smitten family: “Congratulations gang.”

Meanwhile, one fan said: “Omggg congratulations to you all!!”

And another added: “The biggest congratulations!! Hope you’re doing well mama.”

We can’t wait to find out the name!

Read more: Fury fans fuming over heavily pregnant Molly-Mae Hague’s appearance at Venezuela’s wedding: ‘Clearly didn’t wanna be there’

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