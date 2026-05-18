Fury fans fuming over heavily pregnant Molly-Mae Hague’s appearance at Venezuela’s wedding: ‘Clearly didn’t wanna be there’

Molly-Mae Hague is facing backlash over her appearance at Venezuela Fury’s wedding over the weekend.

On Saturday (May 16), Venezuela, 16, married husband, Noah Price, 18, on the Isle of Man at the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist.

On the day, Molly-Mae’s two-year-old daughter, Bambi, was one of 18 bridesmaids. She attended solo without her partner Tommy, who was not present due to his training for his fight against Eddie Hall on June 13th.

Molly-Mae’s daughter Bambi was a bridesmaid (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Molly-Mae Hague at Venezuela Fury’s wedding

For the ceremony, Venezuela wore a 50ft length fishtail white dress with long sleeves that featured lace detailing.

The dress was said to be self-designed and made using imported Italian lace.

Her bridesmaids were all dressed in blue as well as her mum, Paris, who teamed her stylish outfit with a large matching hat and silver heels.

Molly-Mae, on the other hand, wore a lace black top paired with casual trousers and open-toe footwear.

She pulled her blonde hair up in a bun and opted for a natural makeup look.

Heavily pregnant, the former Love Island star is expected to give birth on June 12.

Molly-Mae’s black outfit left fans divided (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Could have at least made an effort’

Despite carrying her second baby and likely choosing to priritise comfort, many Fury fans were not impressed with Molly-Mae’s choice of attire.

“Could have at least made an effort,” one user wrote.

“Work trousers to a wedding,” another person insisted.

“She didn’t wanna be there,” a third remarked, adding the crying face emoji.

“Clearly Molly didn’t want to be there,” a fourth echoed.

“Wearing black to a wedding??” a fifth added.

‘Give her a break!’

However, many came to her defence.

“She’s literally 9 months pregnant, give her a break,” one said.

“What’s the difference? If men wear black to a wedding to her wearing black? Also, you don’t even know how many people were wearing black,” another shared.

“She’s about to give birth!” a third stated.

Read more: Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague emotional as she shares gorgeous first-look at her unborn baby’s face

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!