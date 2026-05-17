Charlotte Crosby reveals heartbreaking miscarriage following pregnancy with third child

Charlotte Crosby revealed she was pregnant with her third child, but heartbreakingly had a miscarriage, in a new interview.

The former Geordie Shore star shares daughters Alba, three, and one-year-old Pixi with her fiancé Jake Ankers. The pair got engaged in November 2023.

However, during an appearance on This Morning last year, Charlotte admitted they had put their wedding plans on hold for the time being.

Charlotte revealed she and Jake were expecting their third child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Charlotte Crosby reveals miscarriage following pregnancy with third child

In a cover story interview for The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine, Charlotte revealed she found out she was pregnant with her third child on March 3.

Excited by the news, Charlotte explained Jake was “looking at new cars” and that she had already told her parents and some friends. She had even started filming content for a video reveal for her social media, admitting: “It’s really sad now, as I’ve got them all on my phone still, and it didn’t actually happen.”

Although she had missed a period and already taken a pregnancy test, Charlotte wanted further reassurance and decided to have an ultrasound scan.

While the NHS typically offers a first scan between 10 and 14 weeks of pregnancy. That said, private clinics can provide them much earlier.

Charlotte had to wait until six weeks to have her scan and recalled a “moment of silence”. Aware that something was “not good”, she said they “didn’t even bring the picture up on the screen”.

“They were still quite positive at this point because they said: ‘Oh, we can’t see an embryo right now, but we can see the sac. It might be that you’ve come a little bit early,’” she explained.

Charlotte found out she was pregnant in March (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I don’t even know how I got through it’

Charlotte was then recommended to have another scan in a fortnight. However, for her subsequent scan, she went to her own doctor in London.

“We were hopeful it was going to be better, but the room was silent again. This is the doctor that’s delivered both our babies, we have such a good relationship with him. Usually we are laughing and joking, but he wasn’t speaking. I thought: ‘Oh, [bleep], this really isn’t good,’” she said.

“His words were: ‘This does not look like it’s an active pregnancy. I think you’ve had a silent miscarriage [when the foetus has died but no bleeding or other symptoms have occurred].’ He suggested giving another two weeks to confirm and then he would book me in for an operation to remove everything. It’s called a D&C [dilation and curettage].”

The upsetting news was hard for Charlotte to take in, as she had to immediately rush to a job straight after. Explaining that she had to “go and speak on a panel”.

She recalled her “heart racing through my chest” when she was on stage, admitting: “I don’t even know how I got through it”.

Charlotte said that “it wasn’t until we got back on the train to go home that we both had a big cry”. She added that partner Jake “cried so much more than I did”.

Read more: Charlotte Crosby celebrates baby news in wholesome announcement

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