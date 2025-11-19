During This Morning today (November 19), reality star Charlotte Crosby admitted her wedding to Jake Ankers had been put aside.

The Geordie Shore star, 35, announced her engagement to businessman Jake in November 2023, with whom she has started a family.

The pair share two daughters — Alba Jean, two, and Pixi Cecila, who was born in January this year.

Charlotte opened up about her wedding (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte Crosby admits wedding won’t be until 2027

While appearing on This Morning on Wednesday, Charlotte promoted the second series of her reality show, Charlotte: Mam of Two.

However, the conversation took a turn when Charlotte opened up about her wedding to Jake.

While talking about motherhood, host Ben Shephard said: “You’re not only trying to be a mum, you’re planning a wedding as well though.”

Charlotte admitted plans for their big day are not a priority right now, stating: “Well, we are not planning that yet.”

“I thought there was a wedding?” Ben then asked, which led Charlotte to confirm: “There is going to be a wedding but we are going to do that around 2027, I think.”

Charlotte and Jake share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I can’t get hold of her’

The interview was then halted as Charlotte asked everyone to “manifest” British singer Olivia Dean performing.

“What I think we should do right now is manifest. I’ve DM’d Olivia Dean but she hasn’t seen my message. I’m hoping she might see this clip and she might perform,” she said.

“I’ve messaged her and I don’t want a freebie I’m willing to pay but I can’t get hold of her.”

Ben then asked Charlotte if there was a “budget” for the wedding.

“Well I said to me and my partner, if we save £50 a day from now until 2027 we will be able to afford her but she needs to get back to us first,” she said.

As for the dress, Charlotte thinks she will slip into a “slim fitting” dress with “a bit of lace”, and her “leg out”.

