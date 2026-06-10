‘Incredible way’ Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury will announce baby son’s name to the world

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague reportedly have some big plans on how they will announce their baby son’s name.

The former Love Island stars recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

They announced the news on Instagram last week.

They haven’t yet confirmed the tot’s name, with many fans in a tizz with their guesses. Tommy and Molly-Mae, both 27, already have daughter Bambi, three.

Molly-Mae and Tommy could announce their baby son’s name at his boxing match on Saturday (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

How Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae could reveal baby son’s name

According to The Sun, the couple may reveal their son’s name this weekend when Tommy fights Eddie Hall at a boxing event.

The publication claims that boxer Tommy’s shorts will have the newborn’s name on them at the event on Saturday.

A source has claimed: “The little man’s name will be on Tommy’s shorts at his fight along with Bambi’s. That’s how they are going to announce it to the world. The shorts will be two-toned colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

“It was Tommy’s idea and Molly was very open to it.”

The insider added: “Now the little fella is here it’s a no-brainer — what better way to announce his name than on his dad’s boxing shorts. Molly is now obsessed with it, she’s hoping to be there.”

The little man’s name will be on Tommy’s shorts at his fight along with Bambi’s.

The source claimed that the couple are “working out the walk outs at the minute because that’s when it will be revealed, with music and blue fireworks — it will be cool”.

ED! has contacted representatives for Molly-Mae and Tommy for comment on these claims.

Molly-Mae Hague recently teased their second baby’s name (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae teases second baby’s name

Molly-Mae recently teased they have a name for their son.

In a recent YouTube video, filmed before she gave birth, Molly-Mae said: “Final bets do we think I’m having girl or I’m having a boy? And what do we think we’re calling it?

“I think people are going to be a bit disappointed, upon reflection I don’t think it’s that crazy. I know people are going to pronounce it wrong.”

Read more: Tommy Fury ‘devastated’ as he’s ‘forced to leave upset Molly-Mae Hague and new baby’ for training

She added: “It’s definitely not as different as Bambi I wouldn’t say. But I have only ever heard one other child be called it and it’s not someone in the public eye, it’s literally just someone I am connected to through a friend, someone they know their child is called it.

“But I just think it sounds so good with the surname Fury that is another reason why I love it so much.”

What do you think the name will be? Let us know your guesses on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.