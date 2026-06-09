Molly-Mae Hague reveals baby son’s face in new photos as she gushes over being a ‘boy mum’

Molly-Mae Hague has shared some cute photos with her Instagram followers after welcoming her second baby.

The former Love Island star recently welcomed a son with her fiancé Tommy Fury. The couple are already parents to their three-year-old daughter, Bambi.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Molly-Mae, 27, shared some pictures from the first few days of being a family of four.

Tommy looked happier than ever with his son (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Molly-Mae Hague shares new photos of baby son

The first photo Molly-Mae shared showed Tommy smiling with his son lying on his chest. She gushed: “The perfect first week with you.”

Then, she shared a black and white family picture showing her breastfeeding her son while Tommy cuddles daughter Bambi.

Now a family of four! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Molly-Mae said: “Family of four!!! I can’t believe I have two children,” followed by a white love heart and a crying face emoji.

The star then shared a photo of herself carrying her baby son in a car seat as she left hospital. Molly-Mae wrote: “A BOY MUM! I’m new here.”

Molly-Mae then showed fans a glimpse into the moment she and Tommy found out they were having a boy. The photo shows an elated Tommy, Molly-Mae and Bambi surrounded by blue confetti.

Molly-Mae revealed a glimpse of her son’s face (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What have Molly-Mae and Tommy named their son?

At the time of writing, Molly-Mae and Tommy haven’t confirmed their son’s name. But it seems they do have a name in mind.

Family of four!!! I can’t believe I have two children.

In a recent YouTube video, filmed before she gave birth, Molly-Mae said: “Final bets do we think I’m having girl or I’m having a boy? And what do we think we’re calling it?

“I think people are going to be a bit disappointed, upon reflection I don’t think it’s that crazy. I know people are going to pronounce it wrong.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

She added: “I just feel like people are going to say it wrong because when I mention the name to a few people or I’ve spelt it out because I have this big complex about people saying it wrong, and then a few of my friends have said it completely wrong.

Read more: Tommy Fury ‘devastated’ as he’s ‘forced to leave upset Molly-Mae Hague and new baby’ for training

“But then also, if you know this word or you know the name, you would pronounce it how it is. For me I just see it as exactly what it is.”

What do you think Molly-Mae and Tommy will call their son? Let us know your guesses on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.