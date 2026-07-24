‘Enough to kill 10k people’: Stark truth of The Salisbury Poisonings relived in chilling new documentary

The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door revisits one of the most shocking incidents in recent British history, with a powerful new documentary featuring first hand accounts from those caught up in the extraordinary events.

In 2018, the quiet cathedral city of Salisbury found itself at the centre of an international crisis after former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the military grade nerve agent Novichok.

Now, Sky’s feature length documentary takes viewers back to the investigation through the eyes of the people who lived it.

The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door is a gripping new documentary about the 2018 disaster (Credit: Sky)

The documentary features interviews with key figures involved in the response, including former Prime Minister Theresa May and then Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Residents of Salisbury also share their memories. They include a shopkeeper who knew Sergei Skripal.

Charlie Rowley recalls finding the discarded perfume bottle that contained Novichok. Devastatingly, he gave it to his partner, Dawn Sturgess, who later died.

Hauntingly, it’s revealed in the trailer there was “enough poison in the bottle to kill 10,000 people”.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door.

The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door on Sky

Sky’s latest documentary revisits the Salisbury poisonings with an extensive line up of contributors who experienced the crisis.

The broadcaster describes the film as “a cinematic portrait of loyalty and betrayal and a prescient tale of Russian aggression which is relevant to us all today”.

A synopsis reads: “At its heart, this is a story about loyalty and betrayal, and the collision of two men: Sergei Skripal and Vladimir Putin, the dictator determined to settle an old score.

“Through bold and propulsive storytelling with a deeply human lens, the film reconstructs Skripal’s life as a spy using his own words and takes us through the dramatic events when he was poisoned with the deadly nerve agent Novichok.”

The documentary revisits the events that unfolded in Salisbury, a city that suddenly found itself at the centre of a major international investigation.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May shares her memories of the emergency (Credit: Sky)

Who is in the documentary?

The documentary features interviews with political leaders, intelligence figures, investigators and Salisbury residents who experienced the crisis first hand.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May appears. She’s joined by former Home Secretary Amber Rudd and National Security Advisor Sir Mark Sedwill. Former MI6 chiefs Sir John Sawers and Sir Richard Dearlove give their accounts.

Counterterrorism officers and former KGB agents also share their perspectives.

Local voices include a priest, journalists, a shopkeeper and the doctor who treated Sergei and Yulia after the poisoning.

Charlie Rowley also reflects on the tragic events surrounding Dawn Sturgess and his own survival.

Investigative journalist Christo Grozev appears in exclusive scenes after becoming the first person to identify those responsible for the attack.

He also brings the story into the present day. Christo will=l share his views on the continuing grey conflict between Russia and the West.

Terrified residents gathered to hear the latest updates (Credit: Sky)

When is The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door on?

The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door arrives on Sky and NOW on Tuesday August 4, 2026.

The documentary is already available to watch on CNN in the United States.

For anyone fascinated by true stories, espionage and one of Britain’s most extraordinary criminal investigations, this is one to add to the watch list.

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