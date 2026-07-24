Ben Affleck’s beloved mom Chris passes away at 83 after emotional final milestone

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck are mourning the loss of their mom, Chris Anne Boldt, who has passed away at the age of 83 following a quiet battle with pancreatic cancer.

According to an obituary published by her family, the former public school teacher died peacefully in her sleep on June 2, shortly after fulfilling a deeply emotional final goal.

Chris was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and given a six-month prognosis. Despite the devastating diagnosis, family members shared that her greatest desire was to hold on long enough to attend her grandson Atticus’s high school graduation. Surrounded by her loved ones, she attended the ceremony on May 31 before passing away just two days later.

Ben Affleck and mom Chris have always been close (Credit: Shutterstock)

Ben Affleck’s mom – a Hollywood support system and fierce advocate

Born in New York City in 1942, Chris was a Harvard-educated educator who dedicated over 35 years of her life to teaching in public schools before retiring in 2008. Beyond her career in education, she was a lifelong activist who participated as an original Freedom Rider during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s and remained involved in community organizing throughout her life.

Chris played a pivotal role in launching the careers of her two Oscar-winning sons. Early on, she helped connect them with industry casting directors and famously attended the 1998 Academy Awards as Ben’s date when he and longtime friend Matt Damon won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting.

Ben has frequently credited his mother’s work ethic and commitment to public service for keeping him grounded throughout his decades-long career in the spotlight, often describing her as a cornerstone of the family.

Remembering Chris Boldt’s legacy

Chris is survived by her two sons, Ben, 53, and Casey, 50, as well as her five grandchildren: Violet, Fin, and Samuel (whom Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner), and Indiana and Atticus (Casey’s sons with ex-wife Summer Phoenix).

Tributes continue to pour in across Hollywood honoring Chris for her dedication to education, civil rights advocacy, and her unwavering devotion to her family.

Affleck family’s statement on mom’s death

Following her passing, the family shared details regarding her six-month battle with pancreatic cancer following a diagnosis in December.

“Her greatest wish after her diagnosis was to live to see her grandson graduate high school. She did so, attending with her family on May 31, 2026. She died peacefully, in her sleep, two days later.”