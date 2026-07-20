Parents of tragic Leah Croucher, 19, to share their ‘unimaginable heartbreak’ in new documentary after she was killed by a stranger

The Search for Leah Croucher: A Parent’s Nightmare brings one of Britain’s most heartbreaking missing person cases back into the spotlight in a powerful new true crime documentary.

The two part film follows the devastating search for Leah Croucher and the unimaginable ordeal her family faced after she disappeared.

It is a story that will stay with viewers long after the credits roll.

Leah Croucher vanished in 2019 while on her way to work (Credit: Channel 5 News/ Thames Valley Police)

Leah was just 19 when she vanished, leaving her parents’ lives changed forever.

For three years, John and Claire Croucher searched for answers while clinging to hope that their daughter would return home.

Their worst fears were confirmed when Leah was found dead in the loft of a stranger’s house.

The Search for Leah Croucher: A Parent’s Nightmare documentary on U&W

The Search for Leah Croucher: A Parent’s Nightmare tells the story of Leah’s disappearance through the eyes of her parents, John and Claire.

For the first time, they speak about the moment they realised something was terribly wrong. On February 15, 2019, Leah left home to walk to work. She never arrived.

The documentary follows the family’s desperate search as days became months and months became years, with no sign of Leah.

Her disappearance gripped the nation, with very few clues pointing to what had happened.

In October 2022, the family’s worst fears became reality when Leah’s remains were discovered in the loft of a house less than half a mile from her home.

An inquest later concluded Leah had been “unlawfully killed” by sex offender Neil Maxwell.

Maxwell had worked as a handyman at the property, but he died in April 2019, two months after Leah was reported missing. That meant he could never face justice.

Leah’s remains were found in a property close to her home (Credit: Splashnews.com)

John and Claire are joined by Leah’s sister Jade. Together they explain the lasting impact Leah’s disappearance and death had on their family.

The documentary also covers the death of Leah’s half brother Haydon. Struggling to cope with his sister’s disappearance, Haydon took his own life nine months after she vanished. He was 24 years old.

‘Leah’s disappearance moved the nation’

Tom Osborne, the coroner at Leah’s inquest, said “failures regarding the monitoring of Maxwell by the probation service and police may have played a part” in her death.

The family continue to campaign for changes to British law in the hope that no other family experiences what they have endured.

Emile Nawagamuwa, Commissioning Editor, says of The Search for Leah Croucher: A Parent’s Nightmare, has credited the Croucher family’s “extraordinary courage”.

“Leah’s disappearance moved the nation. At the heart of this story is a family who have faced unimaginable heartbreak with extraordinary courage,” he said.

“We are privileged that John, Claire and Jade have chosen to share their experience with us for the first time. This is an important and necessary film that not only honours Leah’s memory, but also sparks vital conversations about how we ensure tragedies like this never happen again.”

John and Claire desperately tried to find their daughter for three years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Adam Luria, Series Director, adds: “Leah’s story is one of the most shocking and heart breaking that the UK has seen in recent years and we’re hoping this documentary will support her parents, John and Claire, and her sister, Jade, as they seek changes to British legislation to ensure something like this can’t happen to another family in the future.”

When is The Search for Leah Croucher: A Parent’s Nightmare on?

The Search for Leah Croucher: A Parent’s Nightmare will be available to watch on U&W. It will also be free to stream on U.

The documentary runs across two episodes, with each lasting 75 minutes. A release date has not yet been confirmed, but it will arrive before Christmas.

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