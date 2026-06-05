Molly-Mae Hague’s fans spot telling sign that second baby is a boy

Fans of Molly-Mae Hague have seemingly spotted a telling sign that reveals that her new baby is a boy.

The influencer, 27, welcomed her second child with Tommy Fury recently. However, she has yet to reveal the baby’s name or gender.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury welcome second baby

Earlier this week, Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury announced they’d welcomed their second child together.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (June 3), Molly-Mae and Tommy shared a snap of themselves and their little girl, Bambi, cooing over the latest arrival into their family while in the hospital.

“…and then there were 4,” Molly captioned the heartwarming post.

The star’s fans and followers flooded the comment section with love.

“Congratulations again so happy for you all,” Maura Higgins wrote.

“Congratulations, darling!!!!” Olivia Attwood gushed.

“The biggest congratulations!! Hope you’re doing well mama,” another follower said.

Molly-Mae hasn’t revealed the baby’s gender yet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans spot clue that reveals gender of Molly-Mae’s new baby

However, Molly-Mae and Tommy have yet to reveal the baby’s gender.

But, some eagle-eyed fans believe they’ve spotted a clue that points towards the baby’s gender being male.

Taking to TikTok, one fan pointed out a blue blanket folded up next to the new baby’s cot in some of Molly’s latest YouTube vlogs.

With blue traditionally being associated with baby boys, fans now believe that Molly has welcomed a little boy into her family.

“Why is no one talking about the blue baby blanket in the background of Molly’s two new vlogs?” the fan wrote.

This sparked a discussion in the comments over potential names. “I think Cloud. pronounced Claude but spelling Cloud,” one fan said.

“Beau or Bowie,” another said. However, some fans were more sceptical.

“It’s just not blue though is it. You can see the rest of it hanging out is white it’s just lightning making it look different,” one fan said. “Could be Bambi’s?” another speculated.

Another insisted: “The white is a separate thing next to the basket btw… the wrapped up blanket in the basket is very clearly blue.”

Molly teased her baby’s name (Credit: MollyMae / YouTube)

Molly teases baby name

The former Love Island star has also teased that her new baby’s name might not to be everyone’s liking…

In a YouTube vlog filmed before the birth, she said: “Final bets do we think I’m having girl or I’m having a boy? And what do we think we’re calling it?”

“I think people are going to be a bit disappointed, upon reflection I don’t think it’s that crazy. I know people are going to pronounce it wrong,” she then continued.

Why is no one talking about the blue baby blanket in the background of Molly’s two new vlogs?

“I just feel like people are going to say it wrong because when I mention the name to a few people or I’ve spelt it out because I have this big complex about people saying it wrong, and then a few of my friends have said it completely wrong. But then also, if you know this word or you know the name, you would pronounce it how it is. For me I just see it as exactly what it is.”

She added: “It’s definitely not as different as Bambi I wouldn’t say. But I have only ever heard one other child be called it and it’s not someone in the public eye, it’s literally just someone I am connected to through a friend, someone they know their child is called it.

“But I just think it sounds so good with the surname Fury that is another reason why I love it so much.”

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague’s ‘concerns’ about ‘feud’ with Fury family as Venezuela’s new career ‘revealed’

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