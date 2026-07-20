Holly Willoughby is making her return with a brand new lifestyle series, Holly Willoughby Together, marking an exciting new chapter in her broadcasting career.

After more than 20 years on screen, the presenter is embracing a fresh approach by taking her latest project straight to the digital platforms where her audience of more than 16 million people is already watching content.

Built around real people, honest conversations and everyday experiences, the new series will blend practical advice with fashion, beauty, health and appearances from a host of celebrity guests.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Holly said: “I’m so proud of the work all the team who make Together have put into this exciting new project. We’ve had a lot of fun developing it and look forward to seeing what you think.”

Holly Willoughby’s new digital show Together launches on July 28 (Credit: Multitude Media)

What is Holly Willoughby Together about?

Created in partnership with production company Hungry Bear Media, the series centres on the subjects Holly is most passionate about.

Filmed inside a purpose-built studio designed to encourage relaxed conversation, the space includes a working kitchen, a dining area and cosy seating, all intended to put connection at the heart of every episode.

Throughout the series, Holly will cook, chat, learn and tackle everyday topics alongside celebrity guests, industry experts and members of the Together community.

The show is built around five key strands that will feature throughout the series:

Talk Together: Honest, in-depth conversations with people who have been through extraordinary things.

Honest, in-depth conversations with people who have been through extraordinary things. Cook Together: Holly gets stuck into the kitchen, whipping up recipes from her own personal repertoire or learning from the people who know them best.

Holly gets stuck into the kitchen, whipping up recipes from her own personal repertoire or learning from the people who know them best. Look Good Together: Ultimate, everyday access to the worlds of fashion and beauty.

Ultimate, everyday access to the worlds of fashion and beauty. Better Together: Practical guidance from leading experts to help tackle everyday challenges, health, wellness, and the life admin we could all use a little hand with.

Practical guidance from leading experts to help tackle everyday challenges, health, wellness, and the life admin we could all use a little hand with. Hang Out Together: A chance to wind down for the weekend with a celebrity guest, a drink, and a chat about getting ready for the days ahead.

Holly’s new digital show launches later this month (Credit: Multitude Media)

Who are the celebrity guests?

Holly has also assembled a star-studded line-up, alongside a number of inspiring real-life guests set to appear across the series.

Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci, comedian Katherine Ryan, comic Joanne McNally, plus Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton are all confirmed to join Holly for a chat.

Alongside the famous faces, viewers will also meet tech safety campaigner Ellen Froome, makeup artist Victoria Penrose and florist Sally Parkes.

Food lovers can also look forward to appearances from chefs Lauren Leyva, King The Chef and Original Flava.

Digital tech health provider Voy has signed on as the series’ founding brand partner. Speaking about the collaboration, Voy Founder and CEO George Pallis said: “What Holly is building feels genuinely aligned with what we believe at Voy. That better health should feel open, human, and easy to act on. We are proud to be part of a platform that puts real people and real conversations at its heart.”

When does Holly Willoughby Together start and how can I watch it?

Fans won’t have long to wait, with Holly Willoughby Together launching on Tuesday, July 28.

Read more: ‘Coming soon!’ Holly Willoughby finally reveals her comeback with ‘intriguing’ announcement

Instead of airing on a traditional TV channel, two episodes will be released each week and will be available to watch for free on YouTube, major digital streaming platforms and across social media.

It marks a fresh direction for Holly’s latest project, giving viewers plenty of opportunities to tune in wherever they prefer to watch.

Watch Holly Willoughby Together on YouTube on July 28.

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