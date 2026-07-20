Fern Britton’s daughters stole the spotlight as the TV favourite marked her 69th birthday with a rare family photo.

The former This Morning host shared the snap on Instagram. She posed outside a wooden hut with her grown-up daughters, Winnie and Grace.

Fern looked fresh-faced and make-up free in the picture. She wore a white shirt over a T-shirt, swept her blonde hair into a relaxed up-do, and perched her glasses on top of her head.

The post gave fans a lovely peek into her birthday weekend. Later photos showed Fern sipping Aperol Spritz cocktails with pals and heading out for walks in nature.

Fern Britton shared a rare snap with her daughters over the weekend

Fern does not often share photos of both daughters together.

In her caption, Fern wrote: “My birthday weekend with friends I am so lucky to have .. oh and my 2 wonderful daughters! xxxx”

Fern marked her birthday on Friday. She looked relaxed, happy and surrounded by loved ones.

Winnie was born in August 2001. Fern shares her with former husband and ex This Morning co-star Phil Vickery.

Fern Britton’s children and family life Fern Britton is mum to four children. Twins Harry and Jack were born during her marriage to TV executive Clive Jones.

Daughter Grace is also from Fern’s marriage to Clive Jones.

Daughter Winnie was born in 2001 during Fern’s marriage to chef Phil Vickery. Fern married Clive Jones in 1988 and the couple later divorced. She married Phil Vickery in 2000, and they announced their separation in 2020 after 20 years of marriage.

Fern is also mum to twins Harry and Jack, plus daughter Grace, from her previous marriage to Clive Jones.

Fern is a best selling author, but also hosts Inside the Vets (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The sweet family snap fans did not see coming

Fans rushed to the comments with birthday wishes. Many also loved seeing Fern with Winnie and Grace.

One wrote: “Happy birthday sparkles Fern you are a inspiration to us ladies and it’s my birthday tomorrow have a wonderful day xx”

Another said: “Happy birthday gorgeous wonderful Fern.”

A third added: “Oh, this is lovely Fern. Such photos warm my heart. Seeing such joy and making happy memories. Happy Happy Birthday to you.”

The warm reaction showed how much affection viewers still have for Fern. She remains a familiar and much-loved face for daytime TV fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fern Britton (@fernbritton)

Fern Britton’s life lately

Fern Britton’s latest update landed after fresh attention on her health transformation. The presenter has spoken openly about losing five stone after her split from Phil Vickery in 2020.

The former couple ended their marriage after 20 years together. Since then, Fern has said she wanted to “get my life back on track” and focus on her wellbeing.

She has also said she did not use weight-loss jabs. Instead, she credited cutting out sugar, taking 6am gym classes and using the Couch to 5K running app.

That new chapter came through in the birthday gallery. Fern looked completely at ease with the people closest to her.

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