Amanda Holden has defended her daughter Lexi as the 20-year-old builds a modelling career.

Lexi, Amanda’s eldest daughter, is signed to Storm Management and made her catwalk debut at London Fashion Week in 2024. In a new interview, Amanda argued that a famous surname may open a door, but it cannot do the work for someone.

In the same chat, the presenter also discussed her diet and fitness routine, saying she balances healthy habits with enjoying food and alcohol.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about the “nepo baby” debate, Amanda said: “Being someone’s kid is not going to secure work, make a living for you and longevity in whatever career.

“It may get a foot in the door, but then you’re on your own, so I think it’s unfair to sort of single out showbusiness or the music industry, because they’re the worst businesses to be in!”

Amanda Holden’s daughter Lexi has started a modelling career (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Amanda Holden on the ‘nepo baby’ debate

Amanda said she dislikes the term because, in her view, young people still have to make their own way once an opportunity comes along.

She suggested parents in many industries would use their contacts to support children trying to get started. Amanda pointed to Global Radio, where she hosts Heart Breakfast, and said children have been coming in to see how the studios work.

Amanda said her younger daughter Hollie is expected to do the same next year. She added that she would help friends’ children as well as her own if she could.

“I just hate the term nepo baby because it’s up to them to make it on their own,” Amanda said. “And it’s often worse having a famous parent, it’s not often a good thing.”

Amanda on Lexi’s future

Asked whether she has been giving Lexi advice, Amanda said she has not needed to because Lexi is “doing her own thing”.

Amanda described her daughter as studious and grounded, and compared part of her character to Amanda’s husband Chris. She said Lexi can stand back and observe situations, adding that she believes she will succeed whichever path she chooses.

Amanda said she’s “unfazed and, doesn’t assume anything and is quite humble and I think that’s quite unique”.

Amanda also shared that Hollie, 14, can find having a famous mum embarrassing. She said she has to “drop her off at the end of the road”.

Amanda hit back at ‘nepo-baby’ claims (Credit: ANDY RAIN/EPA/Shutterstock)

Amanda’s diet and fitness comments

Away from the nepotism debate, Amanda also spoke about how she keeps fit.

She said she follows Elizabeth Hurley’s approach of having one good meal a day. Amanda said her breakfast can include an egg white omelette with spinach, feta and avocado, plus a green juice, before eating again in the evening.

The presenter said she is vegetarian and feels she is “accidentally pretty healthy”. But she also made clear she is not interested in cutting out everything she enjoys.

Read more: Amanda Holden stuns in tiny red bikini amid UK heatwave

Amanda said life is “tricky as it is” so encouraged people to “let yourself have what you want within good reason” because a “little bit of everything is good”.

She also credited genetics and regular exercise, saying she enjoys using her Peloton two or three times a week because it fits easily around her life.

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