Amanda Holden has grabbed fans’ attention with a new bikini photo after the Britain’s Got Talent judge shared a sun-soaked garden snap.

The TV star, 55, posed on a swing in her garden on Saturday. She wore a red two-piece, loose blonde hair, and sunglasses.

The photo showed off her sun-kissed tan during the UK heatwave. The post quickly became another standout summer update from Amanda.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

What happened after the Amanda Holden bikini snap?

Amanda followed the garden photo with another update. She shared a picture from lunch with Melissa Odabash and Alesha Dixon.

Melissa designed the bikini Amanda wore in the earlier snap. Alesha stars with Amanda on Britain’s Got Talent.

Amanda wrote: “The best day in this beautiful weather! Wearing @melissaodabash of course. Swipe to see the bikini queen herself along with my lovely @aleshaofficial – what a fab lunch all together-with our girls too.”

The post gave fans a peek at her off-screen life. It also highlighted her friendship with Alesha and her link to the swimwear designer.

Amanda Holden family life: husband, daughters and Surrey home Amanda Holden lives in Surrey with her husband, record producer Chris Hughes, and their two daughters, Lexi and Hollie. Amanda and Chris married in 2008.

The family moved to Cobham in late 2023 after leaving London, according to the source text.

Lexi was born in 2006 and began university in 2024.

Hollie was born in 2012 and is kept largely out of the public spotlight.

Behind the glam posts, her home life stays grounded

Amanda lives in Surrey with her husband, Chris Hughes, and their daughters. HELLO! reported that the family moved to their Cobham home in late 2023 after leaving London.

The mansion is valued at about £7 million, according to reports. Amanda and Chris have been married since 2008.

Their eldest daughter, Lexi, was born in 2006. Their younger daughter, Hollie, was born in 2012.

Lexi hit a major milestone in 2024. She started university and signed with Storm Management.

The agency launched Kate Moss and Cindy Crawford. Amanda, meanwhile, keeps Hollie largely out of the spotlight.

Amanda often wows fans on Instagram (Credit: Kiera Fyles)

The parenting advice Amanda shared may surprise you

Amanda has spoken openly about parenting. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in May 2025, she shared the advice she gave Lexi before university.

She said: “I’m sort of saying to her, this is where you’ll find your people. This is your chance to not worry what people think or how you’re perceived.

“It’s a chance for you to find your family outside your family, grow as a human being, and not care about opinions.”

Amanda also praised her daughter’s character. She said: “Lexi’s super diligent and constantly wanting to help and questioning how she can make herself useful in the world, which I’m thinking is definitely a female thing in our family.”

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