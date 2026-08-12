Alysia Vasey has announced that her marriage to her husband is over less than a year after she tied the knot.

The 54-year-old foraging expert, who is known as the Yorkshire Forager and appears on James Martin’s Saturday Morning, shared the news in an emotional Instagram video. She told followers that the relationship had ended before Christmas.

“So this is a hard one,” Alysia began. “So I feel like coming clean because there’s no point wearing a wedding ring when your marriage is over.

“And it has been since before Christmas. I know I haven’t been married long.”

Alysia has kept her husband’s identity private, revealing only that he is a farmer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Yorkshire Forager Alysia Vasey (@the_yorkshire_forager)

Alysia Vasey admits split from husband has been an ‘absolute struggle’

Speaking about her financial situation, Alysia alleged that she had been “taken for a ride” and had lost her money.

She continued: “Everything. Absolutely everything. It’s been a struggle. Absolute struggle these last eight, nine months. I didn’t expect it.”

The TV regular admitted that she felt embarrassed about the marriage ending and had not expected to find herself alone.

In the caption accompanying her video, Alysia said the past four years had been extremely difficult and claimed she had “lost just about everything”. She added that she was still trying to process what had happened.

Alysia revealed she is splitting from her husband (Credit: ITV)

Wedding news shared on James Martin’s show

Alysia announced her engagement in January 2025 after her partner proposed on New Year’s Eve. She later revealed during a February 2025 appearance on James Martin’s programme that they had married and that she would use the surname Greenwood.

At the time, James told her: “I am not going to get the hang of this. I have been calling you Alysia Vasey for years now.”

She jokingly replied: “Better foraging name, Greenwood!”

Ending her latest update on a hopeful note, Alysia said she wanted eventually to find “the peace and love that I deserve”.

Read more: James Martin fumes after his car window is smashed in ‘broad daylight’

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