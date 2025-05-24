TV chef James Martin, who hosts James Martin’s Saturday Morning every weekend, was left feeling furious after the rear windscreen of his car had been smashed.

James, 52, also revealed this is the first of a few awful incidents that have taken place recently.

While taking to Instagram, James revealed his car windscreen had been smashed (Credit: ITV)

James Martin reveals car window had been smashed in ‘broad daylight’

In an Instagram upload shared 10 hours ago (May 23), James Martin shared a snapshot of his smashed rear windscreen.

In his caption, he also shared that two of his friends had their cars stolen, and another friend had been mugged.

“So in a week two of my friends cars got stolen, one other mate got mugged and now I had this happen all in broad daylight all in central London,” he wrote.

“London is broken big time…next time I’m bringing the Mali’s,” James continued, adding three paw emoji. He could have been hinting at his dogs.

The post didn’t go unnoticed by fans who rushed to the comments section to share their support.

‘I’m so sorry this has happened to you’

“So sorry mate! So frustrating,” TV baker Richard Bertinet wrote.

“I’m so sorry this has happened to you. The whole of the UK is the same, the laws need to change and we need more police on the streets,” another person shared.

“I’m so sorry @jamesmartinchef. Don’t know what is happening in the world,” a third remarked.

“My heart goes out to anyone whom has had traumatic experience,” a fourth person said.

“So sorry to see this. The same thing happened to me in Mayfair, in broad daylight, they smashed the rear windscreen of my Audi estate, took everything inside, Police did nothing. Had to drive back home to Newcastle with no back window. I’ll never drive into London again,” a fifth shared.

“Ohhhh is horrible. Sorry for this, sending you a big hug,” a sixth user wrote.

